Standard Digital Assets Might Even Change the Mind of Warren Buffet
The dilemma around Cryptocurrencies and The Concerns of Warren Buffet, Standard Digital Assets answers them all.
StandardDAO is backed by Standard assets such as Gold, Real Estate, Bitcoin, Fiat, and Ethereum”UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The future belongs to Digital Finance. There is no question about it. The questions, however, arise when the world of Cryptocurrency seems blurred. The biggest concern raised by Warren Buffet was that Cryptocurrencies are not backed by anything real. He said: “Cryptocurrencies have no value, and they don’t produce anything.” His concern remains to this date. These concerns stop it from being adopted by many, and the dilemma around its legitimacy as an asset class continues.
The words of Warren Buffet have been heard loud and clear by StandardDAO. This digital currency is backed by Standard assets such as Gold, Real Estate, Bitcoin, Fiat, and Ethereum. These are assets that have proved to stay stable, maintaining their value in market downturns in which the economy is receding. Not only does it answer the concern of Warren Buffet but many others who are hesitant to step into the world of Digital Finance. With StandardDAO ($SDA), holders can be confident their currencies are backed by verifying actual contracts on the blockchain.
It involves a unique exchange process through which the Standard Assets are brought into the protocol treasury. These Standard Assets always provide backing for the Standard Digital Asset ($SDA). Each holder of a Standard Digital Asset has the assurance that the value of their token will not fall below the amount ensured by the treasury and voting rights for the direction of the protocol. The backing for token holders rises as the treasury develops in value and revenue, ensuring stability for the protocol and ecosystem.
It is clear that a Standard Digital Asset is not just another form of cryptocurrency. By building a treasury of Standard Assets, they have the potential to survive through economic depression and rise to become a top asset in the space and even the world and gain more rapid utility and adoption given its strong backing. The benefits of this asset class and protocol are vast.
The optimal choice out of traditional Cryptocurrency versus Standard Digital Assets is obvious. We anticipate Warren Buffet sharing his positive thoughts on this emerging asset class.
To learn about the future of currency that is set to change the mindset of even the biggest sceptics of cryptocurrencies, visit www.standarddao.finance.
About Standard Digital Assets
Standard is the first diversified, decentralized treasury that holds Standard Assets, represented by a Standard Digital Asset token ($SDA). SDA token is the first Standard Digital Asset to provide asset-backed yields to its holders.
