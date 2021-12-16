Travel Advisory: RIDOT Restoring Traffic Patterns on Broadway and Broad Street Bridges Over I-95 in Providence

RHODE ISLAND, December 16 - As part of its ongoing rehabilitation of the Broadway and Broad Street bridges over I-95 in downtown Providence, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will restore all travel lanes and sidewalks on the bridges by Tuesday morning, December 21.

The reopening of the travel lanes will be phased in starting tomorrow. Each bridge will have two lanes of travel in each direction by Tuesday morning.

This traffic pattern change does not affect travel on I-95.

The bridges were 57 years old. The Broad Street Bridge was structurally deficient, and the Broadway Bridge was one rating point away from that classification.

Both bridges are part of the $19.5 million Bridge Group 1 Providence project which includes painting on the nearby Eddy Street Bridge and the Westminster Street and Washington Street overpasses on I-95. The entire project is scheduled for completion in spring 2022.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Bridge Group 1 Providence project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.