Further funding available for more innovative clean buildings

CANADA, December 16 - British Columbian organizations developing low-carbon building solutions can now apply for a third round of CleanBC Building Innovation Fund (CBBIF) support.

As much as $5 million is available for made-in-B.C. building projects that support the availability and affordability of energy-efficient and low-carbon building components, designs, construction methods, HVAC systems and digital technology solutions.

“With this fund, we are further investing in innovative projects developed here in our province that will reduce pollution and increase energy efficiency in our homes and buildings, while boosting local economies,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. “The CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 builds on the progress we have made across the building sector.”

This funding is part of the CleanBC Roadmap to 2030, which outlines government’s next steps to address B.C.’s climate goals, while keeping the economy strong and people healthy.

“We’re accelerating action to create new opportunities for people and businesses in B.C.’s low-carbon building sector through our CleanBC Roadmap,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “The roadmap is supporting innovation and energy efficiency that will improve people’s homes and buildings, reduce fossil fuel pollution and ensure all new buildings in B.C. be zero carbon by 2030.”

Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, said: “Reducing emissions and promoting the use of low-carbon building materials like mass timber is essential for achieving our climate goals and working towards clean growth. This investment will also support our economic recovery by creating jobs and supporting local businesses as we build a more sustainable, inclusive and innovative future.”

One of the 21 building projects funded during the second intake of the CBBIF works to reduce the amount of construction waste going to landfills, and the resulting greenhouse gas emissions, in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island. Unbuilders Deconstruction received $500,000 to expand its receiving facilities for reclaimed lumber, and for retooling and refurbishing of its value-added manufacturing facility.

“We launched Unbuilders Deconstruction in 2018 and Heritage Lumber the following year in order to disrupt the extremely wasteful way the industry currently demolishes old buildings and disposes of primarily old-growth lumber,” said Adam Corneil, CEO and founder of Unbuilders Deconstruction. “Our companies dismantle and salvage buildings and their materials to recirculate them in the supply chain. With help from the Building Innovation Fund through CleanBC, we are supported in continuing to grow this vision into an industry-changing reality. We have made great strides this year after funding and the future is bright - both for our company and the fight against climate change."

The third intake of the CBBIF will again provide funding through five different streams:

Material, Component and System Manufacturing (up to $1 million per project)

Digital Technology Solutions (up to $1 million per project)

Demonstration projects, including mass timber (up to $1 million per project)

Open Call for Innovations (up to $1 million per project)

Information Sharing and Market Transformation (up to $500,000 per project)

CleanBC commits the Province to achieving ambitious greenhouse gas targets, while supporting a vibrant economy throughout British Columbia. The CBBIF supports these goals by helping the building sector develop innovative and affordable energy efficient and low-carbon building solutions.

The CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 expands on these goals, accelerating climate action and building on the province’s natural advantages: abundant clean electricity, high-value natural resources and a highly skilled workforce.

Quick Facts:

The CBBIF allocated $8 million to 21 projects in 2020 during the second intake;

$1.65 million was allocated to 13 projects around the province in 2019 during the first intake.

The CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 includes new requirements for all new buildings to emit zero carbon by 2030, and all new space and water heating equipment to meet the highest standards for energy efficiency.

Learn More:

To learn more about the CleanBC Building Innovation Fund, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/electricity-alternative-energy/energy-efficiency-conservation/programs/cleanbc-building-innovation-fund

Learn how CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 puts B.C. on the path to a cleaner, better future: https://cleanbc.gov.bc.ca/