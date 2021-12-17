Attorney General Ford Offers Tips for Nevada Consumers to Avoid Deceptive Ticket Resellers(1)

Carson City, NV – Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford encourages consumers to pay careful attention to signs of deception when purchasing resold tickets online.

“Nevada is one of the entertainment capitals of the world. While there are legitimate ticket resale companies and other sources for buying resold tickets to Nevada’s many entertainment options, consumers should be on alert for scams and sellers who do not follow important consumer protection laws when reselling tickets,” said AG Ford.

The Office of the Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection advises Nevadans to be on the lookout for the following ticket resale scams:

Speculative Ticketing: Speculative ticketing occurs when ticket resale companies allow sellers to post tickets for sale that the seller does not yet own. The consumer then purchases tickets that the seller never actually obtains. The purchaser is then left without tickets, often only days or even hours before the scheduled event. Moreover, the consumer often struggles to get a refund.

Over-inflated Ticket Prices: Frequently, tickets for in-demand events sell out on the original seller’s site almost automatically, only to appear on ticket resale sites for exorbitantly higher prices minutes later. Sometimes this is the result of agreements between ticket resale companies and third-party consultants to purchase tickets in bulk and resell them at inflated prices for profit.

Use of Bots: Bots are software that can buy tickets quicker than the average consumer. These bots are generally illegal under the Better Online Ticket Sales (BOTS) Act, but scammers still frequently use them, allowing them to cheat the ticketing system, often bypassing ticket limits and using fake names and addresses to purchase large amounts of tickets all at once.

Ticket Scalping: Ticket scalpers have taken their unlawful practices online, often using fraudulent websites. These sites are designed to mimic reputable ticket or venue websites to trick consumers into purchasing counterfeit tickets and to steal their credit card information. The purchaser only later finds out the website is a scam, and the consumer is left with no real tickets and the scammer having the consumer’s personal and financial information. Consumers should be aware these scam ticket resale companies can pop up in internet searches despite being fraudulent.

Misleading Information: Consumers purchasing tickets in the ticket resale market should stay alert for misleading information, even on reputable ticket resale websites. Examples include providing misleading information about the number of seats left for an event; the use of tactics that pressure consumers into making fast decisions when purchasing tickets; omitting full contract details or other important ticket resale company policies and procedures; and selling tickets with incorrect ticket information, such as the date of the event.

Tips for Avoiding Ticket Resale Problems

Overall, stay vigilant and take the time to do research before purchasing tickets on a ticket resale website to avoid ticket resale scams. The Office of the Nevada Attorney General Bureau of Consumer Protection also offers the following tips:

If possible, purchase tickets from the venue box office or other authorized direct ticket issuer companies;

Verify that the ticket seller has a real physical address and phone number. Scammers often post fake addresses or completely omit addresses and other contact information;

Search for and verify the actual website of the ticket resale company. Scalpers create fake websites that look like the website of a reputable ticket seller;

If you are buying from an individual seller, ask the seller for proof that he or she actually owns the ticket before purchasing;

Use an internet search engine to search for the seller. Find out if others have reported any problems with the ticket resale company or if it is established and legitimate. Include words like “fraud” or “scam” along with the seller’s name in your online search;

Do not provide any personal or financial information to purchase tickets online unless you have verified that the ticket resale company is legitimate; and

Once you have verified a ticket resale website, use a credit card as opposed to a debit card whenever possible. Your credit card offers more protections in case you need to dispute a charge.

If you believe you have been a victim of scam involving ticket resales, you can file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission and the Office of the Nevada Attorney General. You can also file a police report with local law enforcement. You may also learn more information from the FTC. Include as much information as possible with your complaint.

###