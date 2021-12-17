Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCBB: CYAP) Proceeds with Beta Testing of its New Friendly and Fast Delivery App
cyberappsworld
Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCBB: CYAP) Proceeds with Beta Testing of its New Friendly and Fast Delivery AppLAS VEGAS, NV, US, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- News Release
Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCBB: CYAP) Proceeds with Beta Testing of its New Friendly and Fast Delivery App
Further to its news release dated October 28, 2021 regarding beta testing of its new Friendly and Fast delivery computer application, Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCBB: CYAP), is pleased to announce that it is in the process of establishing a real-world beta testing location in Ahmedabad, India under the name “Jaldime”.
Beta testing will include evaluating and refining the Friendly and Fast app to ensure its functionality with businesses, drivers, and consumers. Cyber Apps will also test market the “Jaldime” branding to evaluate its appeal to Indian consumers, which may facilitate the expansion of operations throughout other regions of the country. At the completion of beta testing, Cyber Apps also intends to proceed with the marketing and launch of its Friendly and Fast app in the United States.
About Cyber Apps World Inc.
Cyber Apps World, Inc. is a company that is dedicated to acquiring and developing a worldwide ecommerce internet platform with the purchase and sale of products and services by way of mobile/computer applications worldwide. Cyber Apps World anticipates making available to subscribers, an ever-growing list of applications and programs.
For more information go to: https://cyberappsworld.com
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that our beta testing of the Friendly and Fast application will not be successful, that its commercial launch will not proceed or will not be successful, or that we will not generate any or significant revenue from its eventual launch. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Cyber Apps World, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Nature Consulting, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Company Address
9436 W. Lake Mead Blvd.
Suite 5-53
Las Vegas, NV 89134
Phone: (702) 805-0632
For All Inquiries Contact:
info@cyberappsworld.com
Mohammed Irfan Rafimiya Kazi
Cyberappsworld Inc
+1 7028050632
email us here