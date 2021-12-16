LIFT Committee awards $250,000 to Thaea LLC Post Date: Dec 16 2021 December LIFT recipients include: Thaea LLC is a technology company headquartered in Fargo that specializes in network management software for internet service providers. Commerce works with the Bank of North Dakota to manage and administer the loan fund. For more information, please visit BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that The Innovation Technology Loan Fund (LIFT) Committee awarded $250,000 to Thaea LLC for the month of December. “To date, the LIFT Committee has awarded $8.3 million of the $15 million appropriated by the 67th Legislative Assembly for the 2021-2023 biennium,” Shayden Akason, head of investments and innovation at Commerce said. “I encourage eligible companies to apply at business.nd.gov/lift/ as the committee continues to review and award new applications.”Thaea LLC is a technology company headquartered in Fargo that specializes in network management software for internet service providers. Commerce works with the Bank of North Dakota to manage and administer the loan fund. For more information, please visit business.nd.gov/lift/