Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Congressman Alan Lowenthal

"It has been an honor to serve with Alan Lowenthal in the House. A leader on climate and civil rights issues, he has been a champion for environmental protections and social justice during his five terms representing the people of California’s Forty-Seventh District and earlier during his fourteen years in the California State Legislature.

“As a Member of the House Natural Resources Committee and the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Alan has been a leader on energy and climate issues, serving as Co-Chair of the Safe Climate Caucus, and he has worked tirelessly to improve our nation's infrastructure, including through his contributions to the passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. He has also fought to grow our clean-energy economy as Chair of the Energy and Mineral Resources Subcommittee, and he has been a strong advocate for the conservation of lands in California and across the country.

“As the first Member of Congress to fly the LGBTQ Pride Flag outside his office permanently, Alan has been a vocal advocate for civil rights, equality, and protections for LGBTQ Americans. I wish him all the best as he prepares to retire at the end of this Congress after a long career of public service."