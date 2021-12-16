Submit Release
News Search

There were 960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,459 in the last 365 days.

DOH News Release: Hawai‘i Department of Health releases 27 new Navy Water System test results

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) released 27 new laboratory reports related to the Navy water system incident.

Five of the 27 results, located in the Iroquois Point and McGrew Point communities, detected trace levels of petroleum product well below the DOH Environmental Action Level. All five samples tested positive for oil range organics below the drinking water threshold.

Samples collected from twenty-two locations did not detect petroleum products. These results include samples collected from Iroquois Point Elementary School, the Navy’s Aiea Halawa Shaft, the Navy’s Halawa Storage tank and private residences. Out of an abundance of caution, testing was performed at Halawa Correctional Facility, and no petroleum was detected.

Click here to view the laboratory reports. Samples were collected between December 7 and December 9.

The samples for all 27 reports were collected by DOH and analyzed by Eurofins Scientific in California. DOH received the detailed lab reports last night. The reports were immediately analyzed by DOH staff.

Sampling only captures contaminant levels at a point in time and these results will not change DOH’s do-not-consume recommendation.

DOH recommends Navy water system users should avoid using the water for drinking, cooking or oral hygiene. This includes consumption by pets. Navy water system users who detect a fuel-like odor from their water should avoid using the water for drinking, cooking, bathing, dishwashing, laundry or oral hygiene. This recommendation applies to users of the Navy’s Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water system.

DOH updates are posted at health.hawaii.gov/navywater.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Katie Arita-Chang

Communications Office

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 286-4806

You just read:

DOH News Release: Hawai‘i Department of Health releases 27 new Navy Water System test results

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.