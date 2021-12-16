Gopal Legislation Allowing Some Breweries, Craft Distilleries to Sell at Retail Advances

Trenton – Legislation sponsored by Senator Vin Gopal that would authorize some breweries and craft distilleries to sell at retail and offer for sampling purposes product bottled and stored off-site was passed out of the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee. Under the bill, craft distilleries would also be able to manufacture redistilled alcoholic beverages.

“New Jersey’s long tradition of distilleries dates back to colonial times, and has been reinvigorated within the last decade,” said Senator Gopal. “Today New Jersey is home to more than 20 craft distilleries. Through this legislation, these establishments will now have the opportunity to expand their business and diversify their customer base.”

For limited brewery licensees, current law provides that a licensee is permitted to sell product at retail to consumers on the licensed premises of the brewery for consumption on site, but only in connection with a tour of the brewery, or for consumption off the premises in a quantity of not more than 15.5 fluid gallons per person. This bill would expand that retail component.

The Senate Law and Public Safety Committee released the bill, S-3673, by a vote of 6-0.