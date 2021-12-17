Mushroom Networks Awarded Best Computer Networking & IT Solution Provider in California
Company Recognized for Exceptional Technology Innovation and Track Record
We are honored to get the recognition by MEA Markets for our broadband bonding solutions and our track record with our customers.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mushroom Networks, Inc. announced today that MEA Markets, the leading global quarterly publication dedicated to researching and publicizing the major moves and events across the entire Middle East & Africa region, has awarded the company as the Best Computer Networks and IT Solution Provider in California.
— Jay Akin, CEO, Mushroom Networks, Inc.
“We are honored to get the recognition by MEA Markets for our broadband bonding solutions and our track record with our customers. Our products and solutions represent the accumulation of research, development and innovation accrued over more than a decade. Our technology boosts and automates our customers' networks in many markets worldwide”, said Jay Akin, CEO, Mushroom Networks. “Our products are backed by our excellent service. We treat our customer's success as our own and that is reflected in the quality of our products and services that we provide.”
Mushroom Networks broadband bonding technology leverages aggregation of various Internet connections to create a better performing Internet connectivity that enables applications that are otherwise not possible. As an example, the Portabella 4000i, one of the company’s flagship products, is frequently used for in-vehicle Internet connectivity for data, video, and other real-time applications to provide fiber-like performance in mobile environments. The small appliance has 4 SIM slot openings that can be populated with SIM cards from different cellular carriers to add higher bandwidth and reliability via the patented aggregation technology.
“Our extensive research and judging process is driven by merit and centered around an in-depth evaluation of skills and services on offer. Mushroom Networks demonstrated expertise within their field, dedication to customer service and a commitment to promoting excellence.” said Victoria Cotton, Awards Executive, MEA Markets. She added that “victors are not determined by popularity of votes, but by their contributions to their industry.”
