Students Ask President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to Get It Right.

Come Hear Students Call on the Biden White House to Get It Right.
Harriet Tubman could neither read nor write but she did more in her poverty than most of us have done in our wealth”CAMBRIDGE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Come hear third – sixth grade students call on the Biden administration to get it right and get this win. His administration must be the ones to get Harriet Tubman's images on the $20 bill, and to declare her Bicentennial as a National Day of Celebration. Time is running out!
— Dr. David W. Gadson Co-Chair Harriet Tubman Bicentennial 20420 Committee
Harriet Tubman is our National Heroine. She was born in Maryland’s Dorchester County. She escaped slavery in 1849 and became a conductor on the Underground Railroad. Harriet Tubman Crossed the Line to rescue over 70 friends, family and community members from slavery. She put it all on the line over and over again, risking her life to free enslaved African-Americans. The 200th year Anniversary of Harriet Tubman's birth is coming up next year on March 10, 2022. This is the time to make this happen. This is something that all Americans can celebrate.
President Obama worked to advance this ball down the field, but he could not get a win. President Trump got a delay of game penalty because he took his eyes off the goal. Now that Harriet Tubman’s Bicentennial is fast approaching, we must implore the Biden Administration get it right and give us a win, so the nation as a whole can celebrate in the end zone.
Harriet Tubman is loved for many reasons, and one of them is because she encouraged people to cross racial, political, religious, age and gender lines to help free her people. We are calling on people all across America to write to the White House and tell the Biden Administration to score now, to get our nation across this goal line. Get Harriet Tubman's image on the $20 bill and declare her Bicentennial as a Day of National Celebration on or before March 10, 2022.
We wish that we could invite everyone to join us on the White House Ellipse on December 20, 2021 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm to hear third - sixth grade students call on the President to honor Harriet Tubman by placing her image on the $20 bill, but regulations prohibit that. However, you can register your support by texting "Tubman" to 833-405-2624 and making a donation. You can also go to www.tubman20420.com and click on the "Discover More" button and support getting Tubman on the $20 bill on or before her 200th year Anniversary.
