Children & Families Displaced by Tornadoes Need Diapers & Period Supplies
The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) has activated its Emergency Response Fund to help get material basic necessities – diapers and period supplies – to children, families, and individuals impacted by the devastating tornadoes that struck communities i
Disposable diapers are among the first items families with young children request following disasters.”NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) has activated its Emergency Response Fund to help get material basic necessities – diapers and period supplies – to children, families, and individuals impacted by the devastating tornadoes that struck communities in eight states, including Kentucky, on December 10th and 11th. Tax-deductible financial contributions to support relief efforts can be made at donate.nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org/emergencyresponse.
NDBN is working directly with its members in the region, including Nashville Diaper Connection, to transport and distribute donations of diapers, period supplies, and other material basic necessities to help people displaced by the storms.
To date, NDBN has confirmed in-kind contributions of 250,000 diapers from Huggies® and 200,000 period supplies from U by Kotex® to help support the relief efforts.
In addition, the nonprofit news site DailyKos.com has designated NDBN as one of six national and regional organizations that will share in financial contributions made by DailyKos readers via its emergency relief campaign.
“Disposable diapers are among the first items families with young children request following disasters,” said Joanne Samuel Goldblum, CEO and founder of National Diaper Bank Network and the Alliance for Period Supplies. “However, material basic necessities, such as diapers and period supplies, are often overlooked. We work with our corporate supporters, member basic needs banks, and other relief agencies, to provide immediate assistance, once it’s safe to do so. And, we continue to support communities throughout recovery efforts.”
In the past five years, NDBN and member diaper bank programs have distributed millions of diapers and period products to people living in communities impacted by hurricanes, floods, fires, tornadoes, and other catastrophic disasters.
Cash donations by individuals and groups are more impactful than collecting and shipping individual boxes of products across the country. Shipping is more expensive than most people consider. Plus, donated dollars allow NDBN and member basic needs banks to acquire more diapers and/or period supplies, on average, at costs lower than wholesale.
According to the FEMA website, “A financial contribution to a recognized disaster relief organization is the most effective donation to make. When the people support voluntary organizations with financial contributions, it helps ensure a steady flow of important services to the people in need after a disaster.”
However, many people want to purchase and deliver products directly to nonprofit programs serving impacted areas. NDBN recommends supporting accredited member basic needs banks, such as Nashville Diaper Connection, by making a direct donation to the organization.
For more information on how to support NDBN and its efforts to help communities and people affected by the tornadoes and other disasters, visit nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org.
