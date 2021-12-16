Submit Release
Amplify Surgical®, Inc. Announces First Endoscopic Lumbar Fusion with dualX® and dualPortal™ Technologies

Dr. Don Young Park performs the first dualLIF™ procedure

The dualLIF™ solution is introduced with the combination of the dualX and dualPortal endoscopic systems.

This is the next evolution of a completely endoscopic TLIF procedure.”
— Dr. Don Young Park
IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amplify Surgical, Inc., is pleased to announce the FIRST Endoscopic Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion (TLIF) using the dualX expandable interbody cage. This case was performed by Dr. Don Young Park at UCLA Health and was supported with Amplify Surgical’s patent pending, dualPortal endoscopic enabling technologies. This is a major milestone for the company and opens up a new frontier in endoscopic spine surgery.

Dr. Park stated, “Amplify’s dualPortal endoscopic and dualX expandable TLIF platforms are the perfect marriage of an enabling technique with cutting edge technology. This is the next evolution of a completely endoscopic TLIF procedure.”

Andy Choi, Amplify Surgical CEO, commented, “This is a five-year long vision finally becoming reality. We can now offer an ALIF-like interbody solution through the most minimally invasive, endoscopic posterior approach. The combination of dualX and dualPortal endoscopic solutions provide an option to surgeons like none other and we are very pleased to name the combination as the dualLIF™ solution.”

The dualPortal technique is a novel two-portal endoscopic approach to the spine that allows surgeons to easily learn and perform a wider array of lumbar spine procedures than the conventional one-portal technique. It also provides flexibility to perform endoscopic lumbar fusions with conventional expandable cages or dualX.

These solutions will be presented and demonstrated at the Inaugural Amplify Surgical Endoscopic Spine Symposium with Cadaver Workshop on February 5th in Long Beach, CA. Expert faculty from the US and South Korea will be on hand to showcase the power and versatility of the dualPortal endoscopic approach. For registration information, please visit amplifysurgical.com

The dualX technology is comprised of a family of titanium expandable interbody devices designed to expand in both width and height, implanted in lateral lumbar interbody fusion (LLIF), posterior lumbar interbody fusion (PLIF) and transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) spinal procedures. The dualX portfolio contains varying footprints, heights and degrees of lordosis with post-expansion bone grafting to provide a customized anatomical fit for a clinically successful fusion environment.

To learn more about Amplify Surgical’s Endoscopic Spine Symposium, dualX and dualPortal solutions, please visit our website at amplifysurgical.com or call us at 765-AMPLIFY (267-5439).

About Amplify Surgical, Inc.
Amplify Surgical is a privately held spinal device company located in Irvine, CA. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing innovative and minimally invasive technologies for spine surgery. Amplify Surgical is a portfolio company of IntuitiveX, a life science innovation incubator.

Andy Choi
Amplify Surgical
+1 765-267-5439
info@amplifysurgical.com
