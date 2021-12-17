Flower Turbines and Texas Tech Sign Memo of Understanding
Flower Turbines signed an MOU to partner with Texas Tech University’s GLEAMM Laboratory to research wind energy in collaboration with solar.LONG BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flower Turbines Inc. signed a memorandum of understanding to partner with Texas Tech University’s Global Laboratory for Energy Asset Management and Manufacturing (GLEAMM) (https://www.depts.ttu.edu/gleamm/) to research the benefits of using wind energy in collaboration with other sustainable energy sources.
The project consists of two phases. Phase one will be placing several turbines on site, in Lubbock, Texas, at the Reese Technology Center. The second phase is looking for joint sources of grant funding to do projects in microgrids, building energy, etc.
Flower Turbines and GLEAMM are excited to announce this collaboration, and plan to gather valuable, reliable data on the performance of small wind turbines under varying conditions.
Flower Turbines is an innovative, small wind company with global ambitions. It creates sleek and efficient small wind turbines safer for the environment and people. Flower Turbines feature a cluster effect that causes one turbine to make its neighbor perform better. One turbine makes its neighbor perform 20-50 percent better. Its Reg A+ equity crowdfunding round closes Dec. 30, 2021.
On the Team:
● Jonathan Forbes, an electrical engineer, is consulting for Flower Turbines and is also a TTU affiliate. Jonathan will be overseeing the set-up and the monitoring of the turbine testing.
● Janie McNutt has experience in solar and batteries.
● Dr. Farb, CEO of Flower Turbines, is a wind energy innovator.
● Vincent Cline, mechanical engineer for Flower Turbines, also has experience in the wind industry and will be involved in this work.
● Argenis Bilbao, director of GLEAMM, previous electronics engineer for the U.S. Army Research Laboratory (ARL)
This partnership ensures GLEAMM can fulfill its vision, which is to work with researchers and private businesses alike to improve the electric grid and understand the effects of renewable energy grid integration.
The State of Texas created GLEAMM with a $13 million investment. Researchers use the facility to research and develop existing and new electrical grid technologies for public and private partners.
Texas Tech University is recognized as a “Tier One” Research university by Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. The university is home to 40,000 students and dedicated more than $84 million to research last year.
Flower Turbines is setting up its manufacturing, engineering, and customer service center in Lubbock, Texas. It employs several Texas Tech alumni.
