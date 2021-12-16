“Argo” & “The Imitation Game” Editor William Goldenberg, ACE, Joins MEWShop as Their Next Artist in Residence

Manhattan Edit Workshop’s Six Week Intensive Art of Editing Workshop Starts Online January 10th

William Goldenberg has worked on some of the most iconic films of the past 20 years. This will be a one-of-a-kind experience for our students editing education.” — President Jason Banke

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop), the cutting-edge, online digital-training destination for post-production specialists and content creators is proud to announce the upcoming Artist in Residence for the January 10th class will be Oscar-winning Editor William Goldenberg, ACE.**

William Goldenberg, ACE, most recently edited ”The Outfit,” the feature directorial debut of Oscar-winning screenwriter Graham Moore. Before that, he collaborated with director Paul Greengrass on “News of the World” starring Tom Hanks and Greengrass’s “22 July” for Netflix.

He won the Academy Award, BAFTA and ACE Award for Ben Affleck’s Best Picture-winning ”Argo.”

Goldenberg received Oscar, BAFTA and ACE nominations for editing “The Imitation Game” and “Zero Dark Thirty” (with Dylan Tichenor). He was nominated for an Oscar for “Seabiscuit” and “The Insider” (with Paul Rubell and David Rosenbloom).

His other credits include: Kathryn Bigelow’s “Detroit”, Ben Affleck’s crime dramas “Live By Night” and “Gone Baby Gone”, Peter Landsman’s “Concussion,” Angelina Jolie’s “Unbroken” (with Tim Squyres) Michael Mann’s ”Miami Vice,” “Ali,” and “Heat,” Michael Bay’s “Transformers” III, IV, and the recently released “6 Underground,” Jon Turteltaub’s “National Treasure” I and II, “Domino” for Tony Scott, “Pleasantville,” “Coyote Ugly,” “The Long Kiss Goodnight,” and “Alive” (with Michael Kahn).

Goldenberg also edited the HBO film “Citizen X,” receiving an Emmy-nomination for Editing for a Miniseries or Special; as well as the Oscar-nominated short film “Kangaroo Court,” directed by Sean Astin.

A Philadelphia native, Goldenberg is a graduate of Temple University.

The next installment of MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop will be taught LIVE online beginning on January 10, 2022 and will be held Monday through Friday from 10 AM EST to 6 PM EST. For more information on the Online Six Week Intensive Workshop or to register, please visit https://www.mewshop.com/six-week-intensive-online. “William Goldenberg has worked on some of the most iconic films of the past 20 years,” says MEWShop President Jason Banke. “This will be a one-of-a-kind experience for our students editing education.” MEWShop’s early bird pricing ends December 31st.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop’s LIVE Online Six Week Intensive Workshop: The post-production industry is highly competitive, and knowing the industry standards – Premiere Pro, After Effects and Avid Media Composer – is critical for success. MEWShop offers all of this in one comprehensive six-week course, the training that aspiring post-production professionals need in each of these editing applications, taught by certified instructors.

Beyond the creative and technical aspects of editing, a portion of the Six Week Intensive Workshop is focused on the best strategies to secure a job once the class ends. Students will draft cover letters and resumes, which will be refined over the span of the class, and also discuss with instructors about interview strategies and job applications, as well as how to appropriately set rates and find the right work for each graduate’s unique interests.

Our LIVE online workshop will run Monday - Friday from 10am EST - 6pm EST with an hour lunch. All media and projects will be provided online with screenings and discussions occurring on either Zoom or Google Hangout. Students will need to obtain an Avid license from Avid or have or obtain an Adobe Premiere Pro license for the duration of the class. These can be purchased separately, or Manhattan Edit Workshop can direct students to free or temporary options. Please make sure that your home computer specs are up to standard to handle these applications prior to taking the workshop. Manhattan Edit Workshop administration will do a trial run the week before the class begins with each student to verify that everything is working.

Online Class Highlights:

• All lessons and discussions will be live and not recorded versions.

• Free access to each application for the scope of the course.

• The same amount of one-on-one time and attention that students receive for our in-person workshop.

• Remote Adobe Premiere Pro & After Effects training (weeks 1 & 2).

• Remote Avid Media Composer training (weeks 3 & 4).

• Remote Screenings and discussions (weeks 1 - 4).

• Remote Artist in Residence experience with an accomplished editor (scheduled during week 5 & week 6).

• Remote instruction on resume and cover letters (weeks 5 & 6).

• Remote editing and one-on-one review of editing Manhattan Edit Workshop provided projects for student’s reels.

• Ability to come back for weeks 5 & 6 during a future Six Week Intensive to work on projects and receive additional one-on-one time with our instructors.

• Ability to submit and apply to our Intern Referral program.

• Ability to take both Avid Certification tests remotely.

**Artists in Residence are schedule permitting.