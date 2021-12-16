More about GBI Investigates Child Death in Evans County - UPDATE

UPDATE:

Claxton, GA (December 16, 2021) – On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, Daequan Roberts, 21, of Claxton, GA, was arrested for the death of his girlfriend’s 10-month old baby boy that died from blunt force trauma injuries on November 29, 2021. Roberts is charged with Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Cruelty to Children. Roberts was taken into custody during a traffic stop by the Georgia State Patrol in Bulloch County based on arrest warrants previously obtained by the GBI. Roberts was booked into the Evans County Jail.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

Claxton, GA (November 30, 2021) - The GBI is investigating the death of a 10-month old boy in Claxton, Georgia. On Monday, November 29, 2021, at around 1:00 p.m., Evans County Sheriff Mac Edwards asked that agents in our Statesboro regional investigative office assist with this investigation. The preliminary information indicates that at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, the child’s mother’s boyfriend brought the child to Evans Memorial Hospital when the child became unresponsive. Hospital personnel provided medical treatment, but the child died. A GBI Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy at the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.