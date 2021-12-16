Home » Dreaming of Big Jackpot? We Have 3 of Them

Powerball reaches $353 million; Mega Millions grows to $160 million; Mississippi Match 5 goes to $185,000

The Powerball®, Mega Millions® and Mississippi Match 5 jackpots are good, for goodness sake.

The Mississippi Lottery’s holiday season is in full swing, with Saturday’s Powerball jackpot now an estimated $353 million. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $160 million.

Also, the jackpot for tonight’s drawing of the in-state Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $185,000. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Saturday, Dec. 18, drawing is anticipated to roll to an estimated $206,000. If the jackpot is hit, the new starting amount will be an estimated $50,000.

Game Endings Reminder!

Players have until Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, to redeem valid prizes for following games:

Game #12—Mega Ca$h

Game #19—Solid Gold

Game #20—Mississippi Limited

Game #30—Cash to Go

Game #32—Bonus Crossword

Game #42—Double Match

Game #45—Holiday Treasures

Game #46—Holiday Cash

Game #50—Bingo

Game #56—Lucky Green Tripler

2nd Chance Promotional Drawing Date

Five of the scratch-off games ending are eligible for the next 2nd Chance promotional drawing: Double Match, Holiday Treasures, Holiday Cash, Bingo and Lucky Green Tripler. The 2nd Chance promotional drawing for these games will occur on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Players have until Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, to enter their non-winning tickets to qualify. Check the Mississippi Lottery Corporation’s 2nd Chance website for further details after the drawing has occurred.

Holiday Hours

In observance of the holidays, the Mississippi Lottery office in Flowood will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23; Friday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 31. Stay safe and #havefunyall!

