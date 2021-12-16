UVM Extension Seeks Community Health Workers for Vermont Migrant Farm Worker Population

The University of Vermont Extension Program is recruiting six new positions as Community Health Workers spread across the state of Vermont. Positions may be .75 to 1.0 FTE based on assigned territory. Five bilingual Spanish/English positions will be assigned to a specific geographic region: Central West, Northwest, Northeast Kingdom, South, and Central East. One position will work exclusively with Jamaican migrant workers.

The Community Health Worker will assist in, coordinate, and implement community-based outreach activities, initiatives, and programs that contribute to health equity within designated migrant communities. Improve quality of life at an individual, household and population level by acting as a liaison, cultural broker, educator, advocate, navigator, and interpreter between individuals and community-based organizations to promote health, reduce disparities, and improve service delivery. Coordinate clinical outreach efforts and collaborate with local health and social service organizations to assist them in addressing systemic barriers to health and social services.

Each position functions with minimal daily supervision, while working in collaboration with a statewide migrant health team to fulfil programmatic objectives. Education and experience equivalent to bachelor's degree in a social sciences or humanities and one year of related experience. Applicant must be bilingual in English and primary language of population served and possess a strong understanding of the community to be served either because of prior work, relationship in/to the community and/or other life experience. Cultural agility required. Must demonstrate ability to effectively and independently plan, organize, and coordinate access to health and social services. Strong interpersonal and communication skills required with experience and capacity to work with diverse audiences. Proficient computer and multimedia skills essential. Willingness travel and work a flexible schedule which at times will include evenings and weekends.

Applicants may apply for a Community Health Worker I or Community Health Worker II based on level of experience. Applicants must apply online at www.uvmjobs.com. To apply as a Community Health Worker I, search for posting number S3287PO. To apply as a Community Health Worker II, search for posting number S3294PO.

The University is especially interested in candidates who can contribute to the diversity and excellence of the institution. Applicants are encouraged to include in their cover letter information about how they will further this goal. The University of Vermont is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. Applications, from women, veterans, individuals with disabilities and people from diverse racial, ethnic, and cultural backgrounds are encouraged.