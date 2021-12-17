JetRails and Gr4vy Partner To Deliver Advanced eCommerce Flexibility
JetRails and Gr4vy have forged an alliance to bring eCommerce merchants the perfect mix of mission-critical web hosting and advanced payments orchestration.
Merchants choose JetRails because they want better performance, security, flexibility, and reliability, the same reasons they choose Gr4vy.”DES PLAINES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JetRails, a premier provider of fully-managed and highly-optimized website hosting for established eCommerce businesses, today announced a strategic partnership with Gr4vy, the cloud-native payments company and a leader in the field of payments orchestration to empower merchants with a modern payment infrastructure.
— John Lunn, CEO and Founder of Gr4vy
“As a leading eCommerce hosting provider, we see merchants struggle to integrate and manage payment services,” said Robert Rand, Director of Partnerships at JetRails. “Having one solution to manage payment options, and even set up rules to determine which ones will be offered in which situations, brings a whole new level of control to our client’s finance departments”.
JetRails customers benefit from single-tenant deployments that, thanks to cloud partners like AWS and Cloudflare, can be served from data centers that are located nearest to shoppers. Similarly, Gr4vy gives each merchant dedicated cloud Instances and can deploy Edges in geographies close to their customers.
Gr4vy's cutting-edge payment orchestration platform (POP) helps easily deploy new payment methods and optimize payments acceptance, all without the need for coding. Gr4vy's no-code admin tools enable merchants to add new payment providers, create complex workflows and access centralized reporting with zero development time. This makes testing out new options quick and easy, including alternative payment options like Buy Now Pay Later solutions.
Gr4vy can help merchants orchestrate and display the best payment method for the user based on the country of the shopper, risk attributes, and other flexible criteria predefined by the merchant.
Gr4vy launched a Magento extension, allowing merchants to add Gr4vy to Magento and Adobe Commerce websites quickly and easily. As JetRails is best known for Magento Hosting, the partnership brings together two solution providers that help merchants optimize their Magento stores.
“When we met the JetRails team, we immediately recognized that our missions aligned,” said John Lunn, CEO and Founder of Gr4vy. “Merchants choose JetRails because they want better performance, security, flexibility, and reliability, the same reasons they choose Gr4vy. We’re very excited to be partnering to support merchants together.”
About Gr4vy:
Gr4vy is a cloud-native payments company that takes the complexity out of merchants running payments infrastructure, freeing them to focus on what matters most. We redefine payments by providing an intuitive, cutting-edge payment orchestration platform (POP) that leverages the power of the Cloud to modernize payments infrastructure. Our orchestration layer upgrades merchants' payments stack to make them more nimble. Our no-code dashboard centralizes the integration and management of a merchant's payment methods, providers, conditions and transactions and empowers them to do more in less time. We enable merchants to streamline and manage payment methods, services and transactions all in one place. At Gr4vy, we're passionate about payments, efficiency and extraordinary customer experience.
About JetRails:
JetRails.com provides fully-managed mission-critical website hosting. The JetRails service delivers a personalized hosting experience built for organizations with unique needs and demanding requirements. JetRails utilizes highly-optimized dedicated servers and clusters, as well as hosting environments built and managed on AWS and Digital Ocean, in order to deliver elastic, self-healing hosting environments. Recognizing that each website has unique hosting needs, JetRails is able to ensure stability and reliability with an advanced technology stack and monitoring services, while also addressing loading speed optimization and scalability. For online store owners that need a reliable hosting partner, JetRails is there, answering support calls within 10 seconds, responding to support tickets within 15 minutes, and guaranteeing 100% uptime, with robust monitoring and industry-leading support.
