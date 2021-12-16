New ebook, the 'Total War on PTSD', with over 40 experts contributing, can help save the lives of anyone with PTSD
EINPresswire.com/ -- What: New Barnes & Noble Release of free Ebook – Total War on PTSD
Free Ebook Link: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/total-war-on-ptsd-courtenay-nold/1137602382
This free ebook, the Total War on PTSD, with over 40 experts contributing, can help save the lives of anyone with PTSD, not just veterans and first responders.
This is of particular importance during the holidays when those with PTSD are more vulnerable.
“What begins as a shout of joyful gratitude evolves into a deep exploration of all cutting edge treatments for PTSD. In the same way that Veterans and their disabilities come in all shapes and sizes, so do their paths toward healing. Courtenay Nold beautifully and comprehensively demonstrates this in “Total War on PTSD.” This is a ‘must read’ for every veteran, family member and friend who can use a dose of hope.” - Laura Westley, U.S. Army Veteran, West Point Graduate, Author of 'War Virgin’
If this free ebook, through you, helps to save just one life, just think how many more might be saved by reaching out to the public through your workplace. Relatives, friends, former battle buddies, EMTs, Firefighters, Police, health care workers, and so many more will be able to reach out and grab a tool that helps to fix their issues with PTSD. Most importantly, this ebook is being offered with no benefit to the author other than her being able to help others.
As referenced in a recent article, “Since Sept. 11, 2001, just over 30,000 veterans have died by suicide — four times more than the number of U.S. military personnel who died in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan.” - https://www.wbur.org/cognoscenti/2021/09/28/veterans-suicide-prevention-afghanistan-anna-richardson-sarah-roxburgh
Thank you very much for your time and help to potentially save lives.
Courtenay Maria Nold, LTJG(Retired)
