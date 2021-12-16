New COVID Rapid Antigen Test Approved for Canada
CovClear Rapid Antigen Tests now available in Canada from Concrete Global Ventures Ltd.
CovClear is an important tool to help Canadians safely enter their workplaces, schools, and communities. We are pleased to make these tests widely available for homes and businesses across Canada.”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this month, Empowered Diagnostics received Health Canada authorization to distribute its innovative CovClear COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test in Canada for at-home use. Concrete Global Ventures Ltd. is authorized to sell these tests in Canada.
About the Test
CovClear is a lateral flow test that can detect active COVID-19 infection among symptomatic or asymptomatic individuals. The lower nasal swab test produces highly accurate results within minutes and is quick and easy to use. It has been researched, developed and manufactured in the United States, and demonstrated 96% sensitivity and 100% specificity compared to a high-sensitivity RT-PCR test. Accurate results are essential for effective mass testing, easing COVID-19 restrictions, and stopping the spread of the virus.
“CovClear is an important tool to help Canadians safely enter their workplaces, schools, and communities,” said Deidre Hackman, Director of Concrete Global Ventures, “We are pleased to be able to make these tests widely available for homes and businesses across Canada.”
About Concrete Global Ventures
Concrete Global Ventures wholesales a range of medical supplies, including rapid antigen tests, and disposable nitrile gloves and masks, including eco-friendly options. As a Canadian Corporation since 2000, its team has 30+ years of expertise in product development, design, and sourcing, have factory partners and agents globally.
