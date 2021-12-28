Innotech Process Equipment Unveils Flat and Lug Dumper

Innotech Lug Dumper 3 Lane Innotech Lug Dumper Side View Innotech Lug Dumper Conveyor

New solution automates delivery of berries to process lines

BELLINGHAM, WA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innotech Process Equipment has designed an automated flat and lug dumper to extend it's line of berry processing equipment, greatly improving and accelerating the movement of berries along a process line.

Innotech flat and lug dumpers are designed to take advantage of complete automation. They easily transfer to hoppers or conveyor belts at an even rate, which is ideal for feeding category sorters. These dumpers feature touch screen interfaces driving both conveyors and dumping rotators. Innotech currently offers flat and lug dumpers in single, double, and triple lanes, and they can be further customized based on individual need. With units already in Spain, Chile, Canada, the Netherlands and the US, these models continue to set new standards in container dumping solutions.

Scalable: With single, double, and triple lane dumpers you can use any combination that suits your needs.

Versatile: Innotech flat and lug dumpers are designed to work with any standard flat or lug. They can also be used together at the same time.

User Interface: Innotech flat and lug dumpers feature easy to understand touch screen user interfaces with built-in security.

Cleanliness: Innotech flat and lug dumpers are made of stainless steel, are designed for harsh process facility environments, and are completely washdown.

Innotech Process Equipment works closely with growers and processors to develop time saving machine and automation solutions. Innotech is located in one of the world's top growing and harvesting regions, which gives unique insight and an edge in problem solving.

