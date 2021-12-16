Gov. Wolf Visits Lackawanna County to Celebrate $12 million in State Investments to a Build Brighter Future for the Region

Wolf Administration has invested $54.3 million in the county over the past seven years

Continuing his commitment to help revitalize Scranton and Lackawanna County, Governor Tom Wolf visited the city’s downtown today to highlight millions of dollars the state is investing to create jobs, strengthen the local economy, and support a brighter future for the region.

Earlier this month the Wolf Administration awarded $12 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grants to eight projects in the county. Since the governor took office, $54.3 million in RACP funds have been awarded to 38 projects in Lackawanna County, including $34.8 million for 25 projects in Scranton.

“I am committed to supporting strong economic growth in Scranton and across Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “I’m proud that the investments my administration has made have helped to support that growth here in Scranton over the past seven years. It’s a privilege to be here today to celebrate the bright future ahead for this city and this region. I’m proud to be here with many of the Scranton leaders who have helped the city get to where it is today.”

The governor was joined by Sen. Marty Flynn, Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, Jill Murray, president of Lackawanna College and Eugene Walsh, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Fidelity Bank, among other community leaders for a press conference to discuss the investments.

“These RACP grants are going to help the people of northeast Pennsylvania in countless ways,” said Sen. Flynn. “They’re going to bring steady, well-paying jobs to our community, first and foremost. They’re going to boost our economy. They’re going to revitalize downtown Scranton. The scope of the projects that received these grants is so wide that everybody is going to benefit from them, and I’m honored to join Governor Wolf in helping improve the lives of so many people.”

“We are grateful for Governor Wolf’s continued investment of significant state dollars into Scranton,” said Mayor Cognetti. “The Commonwealth’s award of $8 million from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program for Scranton will help our city’s continuing efforts to invest in our future. The governor recognizes the importance of subsidizing these economic projects as we work through the challenges we face. These resources will support community health resources, educational opportunities and workforce development, and enhance redevelopment in and around our core business district.”

During the visit the governor saw Lackawanna College’s planned Center for Technology Innovation (CTI), which was awarded a $2 million RACP grant. The college’s workforce development initiative will create a cutting-edge technology training center that will partner with industry to educate and train high school students, residents, and existing employees of regional companies for local jobs in high demand. Investing in job training and education are priorities for the governor.

“Lackawanna College’s Center for Technology Innovation addresses the region’s plan for the jobs of the future – the new collar economy where technology and automation are front and center of the educational and training experience,” said Dr. Jill Murray, President of Lackawanna College. “The RACP grant will help establish a collaborative learning environment that connects our students with well-established industry professionals, encourages entrepreneurial activity and creates opportunities for new and exciting technology-based careers.”

The Wolf Administration is also investing in job creation in the city with a $2 million RACP grant for Fidelity Bank to build a new corporate headquarters in downtown Scranton. The project would bring nearly 200 corporate jobs into the city which will benefit restaurants, retail stores and other businesses in the downtown and create opportunities for other economic development in Scranton.

Other projects in Lackawanna County receiving RACP investments include:

Scranton City Hall, Scranton – $1.5 million – This project will repair the roof and facade of the Scranton Municipal Building (City Hall), a 3-story, Victorian Gothic Revival Style structure, located at 340 N. Washington Avenue.

326 Adams Ave. – Allentown Redevelopment, Scranton, $500,000 – The project will renovate the former Scranton Counseling Center to create apartments with ground floor retail, remove the stucco façade and return the building to its original appearance.

Larch Street Redevelopment, Scranton – $1 million – This project will redevelop 1.4-acres of Larch Street property to provide 10,000 square feet of clinical and office space and 21,000 square feet for a pre-kindergarten and daycare program.

Fellowship House, Scranton – $1 million – This project will create a transitional living facility for people who have successfully completed a in-patient drug or alcohol treatment and medically supervised detoxification.

Glenmontage Commercial Development, Moosic, $1 million – This project will acquire a commercial property and construct a 30,000 square foot two-story office building as acquisition of an existing improved commercial property.

Abington Redevelopment, Clarks Summit – $3 million – The project will construct approximately 35,000 additional square feet of usable commercial space for medical and small businesses opportunities.

