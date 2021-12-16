LT Apparel Group Growing Operations in North Carolina with Greensboro Expansion Project

LT Apparel Group, a leading manufacturer of childrenswear apparel is expanding operations in North Carolina with an investment of at least $57 million in Greensboro. The company’s project will add a minimum of 116 new jobs to the community and will help increase industrial capacity at the Reedy Fork Corporate Park.

“Manufacturers continue to choose North Carolina for expansion projects that are critical to their bottom line,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “LT Apparel Group’s decision demonstrates confidence in our workforce and the growth of our state."

LT Apparel Group, with headquarters in New York City, designs, sources, manufactures, and markets children’s apparel. The company’s family of brands includes adidas Kids, Carhartt Kids, and its owned brand, French Toast, the leader in schoolwear for kids. The company will maintain its design center in Greensboro as it adds new capacity and warehousing space in the city.

“Our operations here in Greensboro have come full circle,” said Richard Sutton, CEO, LT Apparel Group. “From designing products in Revolution Mill to warehousing and distributing them from Brown Summit, LT Apparel is part of the fabric of this community, and we’re committed to remain so. After a long search for our new home, it became clear that Greensboro was the right choice for us. We appreciate the support we’ve received from all the state and local partners, and we look forward to growing our company in North Carolina.”

“North Carolina’s investment in education and workforce training makes a real contribution to our state’s success in economic development,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Our new First in Talent strategic plan recognizes this impact and recommends myriad ways we can grow our workforce in this very competitive business environment."

The company’s new jobs will yield an average salary of $50,235, in line with Guilford County’s average annual wage. Once the project’s new jobs are in place, the local region will benefit from a more than $4 million payroll impact in the community, each and every year.

A performance-based grant of $200,000 from the One North Carolina Fund to Lollytogs, LTD, which does business as LT Apparel Group, is a component of the company’s project in Greensboro. Company performance targets tied to the grant include the creation of 88 jobs and an investment of $17 million. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

A $500,000 grant to the City of Greensboro from the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account will also support the project, providing water and sewer accessibility that will also benefit other customers in the Reedy Fork Corporate Park area.

“We’re excited to see LT Apparel Group expand their business beyond the design center that’s been a part of our community for some time,” said N.C. Representative Jon Hardister. “Greensboro is proud to support this company’s growth as they strengthen their presence in our community.”

“When an existing industry expands in our community, it’s a strong vote of confidence in our region,” said N.C. Senator Michael Garrett. “We welcome LT Apparel Group’s decision to grow in Greensboro and I look forward to seeing how these new jobs and investment will move our community forward.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, the Rural Infrastructure Authority, the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the City of Greensboro, Guilford County, the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, The Guilford County Workforce Development Board, Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas and High Point Economic Development Corporation.

About LT Apparel Group:

LT Apparel Group is a New York-based, family-owned company founded in 1958, known for its design, manufacturing, and distribution of the highest quality children’s clothing. Its portfolio of brands includes adidas kids, Carhartt kids, and its owned brand, French Toast, the leader in schoolwear for kids. LT Apparel's mission is to help make families’ lives more fulfilling with exceptional brands that give kids confidence at home, at school, and on the field. LT Apparel’s integrated global supply chain network enables it to consistently offer the best value and quality for its customers. The company’s Responsible Sourcing Policy reflects its pledge to conduct business with integrity, openness, and respect. To learn more, visit www.ltapparel.com.