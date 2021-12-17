YSS Services Launches Easy Budgets – An Online Budgeting Software
YSS Services, a NJ-Based Information Technology Company, launched Easy Budgets an Online Budgeting App. for personal and small business finance management.PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YSS Services, a New Jersey Based Information Technology Solution and Services Company, has launched Easy Budgets an Online Budgeting Application for personal and small business finance management.
YSS Services Easy Budgets is available on Web which can be accessed from Desktop, Tablets, Android and iOS Mobile Devices. Built on the newest technology on Cloud platform, Easy Budget enables users to have multi-faceted approach towards planning their budget, itemizing fund allocation, expense tracking, money management between accounts and achieving investments and saving goals.
“We wanted to give our users a complete hegemony over their money planning with a simple to use utility, so we developed Easy Budgets which gives best of user experience through simplified UI that is more adaptive, minimizes the manual entries but delivers its full potential driving the users towards their money goals” said Mrs. Sugalya Murugesan, CEO, YSS Services.
Easy Budgets application is simple to use but has affluent UI features such as
• Budget Set-up Wizard that guides users step-by-step towards setting up their first budget effortlessly.
• ON SET GO functionality that enables users to instantly create budget and transactions for each month based on the available budget and transaction history and minimize their data keying.
• Jump start transaction import templates to load income and expense data into the budgets.
• Provision to import transactions from bank or credit or debit card statements.
• Reporting component that delivers variety of report types like Net Worth Report, Income vs. Expenses, Income vs. Budget vs. Expenses broken down by items, account and by timeline.
Sugalya added that “YSS Services believes greater accessibility, smarter collaboration, information intelligence and security significantly impact users’ lifestyle. So, we built Easy Budgets on the secured Google Cloud platform where users can accessible it over Web from any desktop or handheld gadgets and users can vision their financial strength for any specific time period by tapping the in-built on-demand reporting feature”.
The company hopes to expand its customer base for Easy Budgets with its innovative features that delivers the desired results to its users.
For more information, please visit www.easy-budgets.com.
