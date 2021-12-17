The UK leads Europe in Artificial Intelligence
the latest report by Deep Knowledge Analytics ranks companies, sectors and locations in the most comprehensive mapping on Artificial Intelligence to date.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- · The UK leads Europe and ranks third globally in advanced AI systems, machine learning development and usage, computer vision, chatbots and AI assistants, robotics, internet-of-things, predictive analytics, search engines, language processing, and intelligent data analytics.
· Investments in the AI sector bounced back in 2021 to £13bn. With over 1000 new companies registered since 2018, Fintech leads in investor funding, followed by marketing, advertising, and healthcare.
- The fastest-growing sectors in 2021 were security and data analytics whilst AI Gov-tech and public-purpose have the most significant growth potential for 2022.
· With over 65% of the UK's AI companies and start-ups headquartered in the capital, London continues to be the most attractive city for investment and talent. It also remains Europe's financial and marketing and advertisement centre.
· The combined efforts from the private sector, universities and government on AI readiness, skills and the study of ethics and policy development will be essential for the sector in 2022.
Deep Knowledge Analytics, Big Innovation Centre and Innovation Eye launched the most comprehensive industry mapping made to date, profiling, categorising and analysing over 3,600 private and public sector entities across 20 sectors and 50 locations in the UK.
'Artificial Intelligence in the UK: Industry overview in 2021' is an open-access and IT platform, covering the latest developments in technology and innovation, best ranking companies and investors hubs, AI and COVID-19, policy and ethics, AI challenges and opportunities for the UK. Additionally, it profiles the top-one hundred UK AI experts and hubs, including think tanks, tech-hubs and doctoral training centres.
The UK remains first in Europe and ranks third globally, behind the USA and China in developing AI technologies with a reported £9 billion investment growth for the industry between 2019 and 2021. The UK government continues to foster growth and industry development through initiatives in 5 key areas - human capital, lab to market developments, networking, regulation and infrastructure.
Backed by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Artificial Intelligence, the report ranks London as the most attractive city for investment and talent with over 70% of the UK's AI companies and start-ups headquartered in the capital. London also remains Europe's financial, marketing and advertisement centre. Cambridge and Edinburgh ranked second and third on the list of AI’s tech hubs.
'London accommodates 1300 AI companies, comprising 65% of the entire UK AI industry ecosystem, but it is notable that 700 other AI companies are distributed across the UK more broadly, making London the AI Capital of Europe and a true AI regional and global leader.' said Dmitry Kaminskiy, founder of Deep Knowledge Analytics and co-founder of Innovation Eye.
The 2021 analysis and report identify and profile more than 2000 AI-centric companies across 20 AI sectors and 50 cities in the UK. In particular, the 2021 UK AI landscape overview breaks down, on a company-by-company basis, more than £13 billion worth of investments from 1500 investors into these AI companies.
The release also features several interactive mind maps -industries, technologies and influencers, data visualisation, and IT-platform components that enable stakeholders and interested parties to analyse the project's key findings and content in a more precise, dynamic and personalised way. These were developed to support the industry's stakeholders to gain maximum value, enhanced inter connectivity and maximum industrial synergy.
The report updates Innovation Eye's 'Artificial Intelligence Industry in the UK Landscape Overview', a first edition produced with the UK All-Party Parliamentary Group on Artificial Intelligence in 2018.
'As of today we can identify £9bn more investment into UK AI entrepreneurship since our previous analysis 3 years ago in 2018, with the largest sectors by funding being FinTech, followed closely by Healthcare, and Marketing and Advertisement” said Professor Birgitte Andersen, CEO of Big Innovation Centre and Co-founder of Innovation Eye.
