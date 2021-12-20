Largest NFT collection of world leaders, “The Presidents,” announces new game

The world’s largest NFT collection of prominent leaders, featuring more than 20,000 avatars, presents a new play-to-earn game, The War of Morale.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Presidents,” the world’s largest NFT collection of prominent leaders, featuring more than 20,000 avatars, presents a new play-to-earn game, The War of Morale.

Users will be able to monetize their time simply by participating, depending on their effort and duration. As a reward, participants will receive the game’s governance token, which allows them to vote and make decisions on the future of The Presidents.

The War of Morale is the first game to be released by The Presidents. In keeping with the project’s GameFi strategy, it’s set to launch as soon as the mint is over.

To take part in the game, users create teams of “allies,” each headed by at least three NFT Presidents. The avatar collection features 50 heads of state and crypto pioneers, including the founders of Ethereum, Binance, and TRON.

Each President comes equipped with four main in-game skills: Attack (level of attack), Defense (level of defense), Diplomacy (increases the user’s defense against opponents), and Luck (strikes opponents with defensive moves, stronger attacks, and more).

Two users can play together if they have similar Morale levels, which range from 100 to Unlimited. Once the game begins, a lineup of Presidents—players’ choice — face off against each other on the digital battlefield. Next, users choose which components of “government” and “infrastructure” they want to defend or attack, such as Economics, Public Health, Produce, and Raw Materials.

Players win the battle by draining their opponents’ Morale and making sure their own Presidents’ Morale stats stay up. Winners are rewarded with the exclusive governance token, while their Presidents’ skills level up. Losers take a hit to their Presidents’ skills.

Each avatar, however, can also regenerate Morale with varying speeds, ranging from 10 minutes to 24 hours. This period can be accelerated by giving the President “support.”

Every President’s skill level corresponds to a base level, ranging from 50 to 5000 units, and traits — bandanas, medical masks, cyborg arms, and zombie eyes. There are 246 “traits” in the collection, partially generated by AI.

One avatar can be minted for 0.3 Binance Coin (BNB) using the Metamask wallet. An exclusive portrait of Satoshi Nakamoto, creator of the blockchain protocol, is also included in the collection.

About The Presidents

The Presidents is a virtual community and NFT collection, which was recently launched on the Binance Smart Chain. The project aims to launch fun and competitive play-to-earn games featuring NFTs from their collection and create an involved community of players and NFT-inclined members.

The collection preview