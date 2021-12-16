Submit Release
TBI Investigating Nashville Shooting

NASHVILLE – At the request of 20th District Attorney General Glenn Funk, TBI special agents continue to the investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting death of a man during an interaction with an officer from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting occurred just after 3:00 Thursday morning in the 900 block of Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison, where officers responded to a 911 call reporting a car parked in the middle of the road. When officers arrived, they heard yelling and gunfire from a nearby woodline. When officers located the man responsible, they repeatedly urged him to surrender for more than half an hour. Instead, the man continued to fire his weapon, which ultimately resulted at least one officer firing his service weapon, striking the man and killing him. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the set of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and, instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this case will be added to this post.

