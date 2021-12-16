Zendesk and Dealerslink Forge Newfound Partnership

Dealerslink is excited to announce its new Zendesk partnership, aimed at taking its customer service offerings to the next level in 2022.

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to magnify the reach of its support platform, Dealerslink, the industry’s fastest-growing automotive software solution, has joined forces with Zendesk, a nationwide leader in customer service software. This partnership comes at the heels of a record-breaking year for Dealerslink and is aimed at amplifying the brand’s support systems going into the New Year.

Customer support has always been a pillar of the Dealerslink platform, and the brand is excited to bring a fully revamped support program to its customers for 2022. After months of research and trials, Dealerslink finally settled on Zendesk as its partner, based on its product offerings, industry experience, and overall brand reputation.

“We’re excited to be partnering with the best,” remarks Devon Peterson, VP of Dealer Services at Dealerslink. “We’re investing in our customers, and this partnership is sure to take our customer service and support to the next level!”

Technically speaking, Dealerslink plans to implement four of the Zendesk programs, including customer chat, a ticketing system, a post-ticket customer satisfaction system, and API technologies to enhance customer experience. Furthermore, the brand will incorporate a Zendesk plug-in into its software platform, integrating the Zendesk programs directly with its support team. With this implementation, Dealerslink customers can now expect a fully immersive customer support experience from start to finish.

About Zendesk

Founded in 2007, Zendesk is a service-first CRM company that builds software designed to improve customer relationships. As employees, we encourage each other to grow and innovate. As a company, we roll up our sleeves to plant roots in the communities we call home. Our software is powerful and flexible and scales to meet the needs of any business.

To learn more about Zendesk, visit: zendesk.com.

About Dealerslink

Founded in the late '90s by a team of automotive industry experts, Dealerslink has grown to the fastest-growing inventory management company in the nation. The brand is the only true market-data-driven, new, and used auto dealership management software solution, coupled with a billion dollars worth of on-demand, dealer-direct inventory. Using the state-of-the-art Dealerslink software, dealers can source, appraise, price, market, manage and exit inventory with the industry's most powerful all-in-one solution. Constantly innovating and updating their software, Dealerslink is helping thousands of car dealers nationwide take their dealerships into the digital era.

To learn more, request a live demo: public.dealerslink.com/request-demo/