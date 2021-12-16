Copies of Amazing Fantasy #15 and Amazing Spider-Man #1, both in poor shape, still bring a combined $36,562 at auction

The rare, early 20th century German Fischer tin clown tricycle windup toy, C8, went for $2,875, despite not being in working condition at the time of sale. Its rarity is what attracted bidders.

Copy of Marvel Comics’ Amazing Fantasy #15 (August 1962), featuring the origin and first appearance of Spider-Man, graded CGC 1.0 ($25,000).

Copy of Marvel Comics’ Amazing Spider-Man #1, featuring the first appearance of J. Jonah Jameson and Chameleon, the first Fantastic Four crossover, graded CGC 2.0 ($11,562).

Copy of Marvel Comics’ Giant-Size X-Men #1 (Summer 1975), featuring the first appearance of the new X-Men and second full appearance of Wolverine, graded highly at CGC 9.2 ($9,375).