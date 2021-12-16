VetJobs Partners with Coursera to Improve Employment Outcomes for Military Job Seekers
A leading veteran charity organization providing job placement and ongoing career progression to Veterans, Transitioning Military and Military Spouses.
Making Virtual Education More Accessible to Veterans and Their Families
VetJobs helps military & veterans resolve employment challenges and assists with their ongoing career progression, this partnership expands our training options in a more direct and accessible way.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VetJobs.org provides extensive career assistance to transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses
— Amy Rossi, Director of Training
- More than 20,000 training courses completed by VetJobs’ job seekers in 2021 YTD
- The VetJobs team has now surpassed 74,000 verified job placements among military service members, veterans, and their families
We are excited to begin this new partnership with Coursera, one of the world’s leading online learning platforms, which will help empower and enhance the lives of our military communities across the world through flexible, job-relevant, online learning.
Military service members, veterans, and military spouses can access and learn in-demand skills and earn certificates for some of the most sought-after careers in today’s market, helping VetJobs clients make lasting changes in their lives as they grow their careers.
“VetJobs has a long history of working directly with military communities and we’ve continually provided cutting edge resources and tools to help resolve employment challenges and assist with ongoing career progression. We are excited that this partnership will expand our training options in a more direct and accessible way.” Amy Rossi, Director of Training, VetJobs
With this new partnership VetJobs candidates gain access to more than 5,000 world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs ranging in topic from Microsoft Excel to Google Data Analytics, and even Project Management and IT Support. These job-relevant skills are taught by top instructors from more than 250 leading universities and industry educators.
“A growing number of well-paying jobs require digital skills. However, many members of the military community transitioning back to civilian life don’t have the flexibility to attend an on-campus program,” said Tjuan Dogan, Global Director of Social Impact at Coursera. “Coursera is committed to reducing barriers to high-quality education and we’re proud to partner with VetJobs to help military learners develop the skills they need to succeed in today’s labor market.”
The VetJobs team helps find jobs for veterans, transitioning military, and military spouses. Get started today by registering for services on our website at https://vetjobs.org/jobs-for-veterans. Once connected, let your Career Specialist know you’d like to take courses on Coursera. We are grateful to partner with Coursera and to empower veterans and military spouses with the skills they need to succeed in the civilian workforce.
About VetJobs
VetJobs is an anchor member of the VetJobs OCEAN (One Central Employment & Advancement Network) family of websites which has become the #1 online resource for military-affiliated job seekers looking to attain a rewarding career and maximize their earnings. Since 2010 VetJobs and their sister websites have actively helped more than 73,000 military spouses, active-duty military and veterans connect to high-earning careers.
About Coursera
Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 92 million registered learners as of Sept. 30, 2021. Coursera partners with over 250 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, Guided Projects, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in fields such as data science, technology, and business. Coursera became a B Corp in February 2021.
Don Fried
VetJobs
dfried@vetjobs.org