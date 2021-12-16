I Change Nations Honors Civility Statesman Icon Former President H. E. John Agyekum Kufuor
He always has looked to value people first.”ACCRA, NORTH CAROLINA, GHANA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I Change Nations from the USA is the world's largest culture of honor organization in the world. Founded by Sir Clyde Rivers, the newly enstooled Chief of Development at large in Ekumfi Kuotukwa, Central Region Ghana, West Africa. His Royal name associated with the throne is HRH Okogyeman Kobina Amissah I.
— HRH Sir Clyde Rivers
When the committee looked at the body of work of former President John Kufuor, he stands alone in a class by himself as the winner of the Civility Statesman Icon Award. His service to His country as the President and even when he left office has been honorable. Staying true to the democratic processes in Ghana. He has exemplified statesmanship in solving other issues on the continent of Africa. He always has looked to value people first. This is why World Civility Leader Sir Clyde Rivers and I Change Nations recognized this true Icon.
We at I Change Nations have also had the privilege of honoring the first female President Joyce Banda for her service to empower young girls with education. She was one of the I Change Nations World Civility Icons 2020. Former President Ernest Bai Koroma won this award in 2021 for upholding the democratic process in his country.
We at I Change Nations were honored to have HRM Okogyedom Kofi Eduah V and Prof. Charles Bennin represent I Change Nation at this private award presentation in Ghana, West Africa. We believe in the principle give honor where honors do, and you are creating an example for the next generation of leaders.
