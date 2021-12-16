Introducing NuFi: Crypto staking made easy
A non-custodial wallet that makes staking secure and easy. Buy, hold, send, stake and trade proof of stake cryptocurrencies from a single platformBAAR, SWITZERLAND, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team behind AdaLite (Cardano’s first light wallet) is proud to announce the launch of NuFi: a non-custodial crypto wealth management platform for a new financial future! NuFi makes staking secure and easy across multiple blockchains. Buy, hold, send, stake and trade proof of stake (PoS) cryptocurrencies with full privacy on a single platform, secured by a hardware wallet.
At the time of launch, NuFi supports Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) blockchains. That means, users can stake, send and receive coins, native tokens and NFTs across multiple blockchains from a single interface. NuFi also supports Ledger and Trezor hardware wallets for maximum peace of mind. Moving forward, additional PoS blockchains such as FLOW will come in early 2022 and 10 more throughout the next year.
NuFi offers a non-custodial alternative to centralized exchanges, meaning you alone control your private keys and nobody else can access your account. Using an exchange’s custodial wallet means entrusting your private keys to a custodian and complying with their rules.
NuFi’s 2022 roadmap includes features such as being able to buy cryptocurrencies in-app via credit card or bank transfer, integrated Decentralised Exchange (DEX) for each supported blockchain, NFT marketplaces and gallery support, decentralized lending and borrowing protocols (plus other interesting DeFi projects), custom wallet addresses (making it easier to send and receive crypto) and many more.
We are extremely excited about the launch of NuFi!
For further information read: HERE
Website: https://nu.fi/
Adam Chappell
NuFi AG
0725783482
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter