Electric Vehicles In Need For A Place To Charge

MEI & Electrify Mo provide first of its kind analysis of Missouri electric vehicle charging infrastructure, including in-depth regional and stakeholder insight

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Missouri Energy Initiative and Electrify Missouri teamed up to provide readers with an overall view of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, while also providing regional and stakeholder insight. This is the first paper of its kind and will be a valuable resource as Missouri enters the age of the Electric Vehicle.

The U.S. Department of Energy projections show that Missouri’s ~2,030 public charging station ports are enough to support the approximately 9,000 EVs currently on the road, but estimates show that an additional 8,000-plus charging ports will be needed within the next several years to meet expected EV adoption growth. These numbers and much more are revealed in the Missouri Energy Initiative report on Missouri EV Infrastructure.

These numbers rank Missouri’s number of EV registrations in terms of available charging ports at 9th nationally, but the state ranks 33rd in EV adoption. The bulk of these charging ports are found in the urban areas of Missouri. Missouri's urban areas currently have sufficient public charging to meet demand, but for EVs to truly succeed, charging stations will be needed in more rural parts of Missouri to support statewide travel and local commutes.

“This is the most comprehensive review of Missouri’s electric vehicle resources and infrastructure ever compiled. We’re proud to collaborate with Missouri Energy Initiative on this project and are excited to share it with the general public.” Irl Scissors, Electrify Missouri

“The Missouri Energy Initiative recognizes the vital role that transportation, and in this case electric vehicles and its associated infrastructure play in Missouri's economy and that is why we undertook this effort with our partners at Electrify Missouri to better understand our current position and help identify possible gaps for addressing the coming EV infrastructure needs.” Josh Campbell, MEI

Missouri's electric vehicle infrastructure is a patchwork, both of location and ownership. Missouri's leading stakeholders still face the problem of developing infrastructure for an industry that has not yet fully matured. But if the automotive industry’s growth projections for EVs of 1.5 million to 18.7 million vehicles by 2030 are accurate, being ahead of this curve will be vital.

The report can be download here: https://www.moenergy.org/publications/the-state-of-ev-charging-infrastructure-in-missouri-white-paper/