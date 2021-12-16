HelpKidz Coin Is Now Officially Listed, Ready To Be Traded On The Pancake Swap Exchange
HelpKidz Coin is helping to convert fiat currency into digital coins while supporting the charities at the same time.
HelpKidz is here to help children live freely without any economic pressure.”GERMANY, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If children are free from economic pressure, they can develop freely and optimally at any age. They develop visions for their own lives and discover goals to work toward. Adults can hinder or encourage such intellectual growth. Poverty and scarcity stand in the way of a life-affirming path. This is where Helpkidz Coin comes in.
Building a growing community through decentralized economies. Fundamental projects and developer solutions for children are financially supported and advanced. A two percent share is transferred to a charity wallet when a coin is purchased. Once enough is accumulated, the euro amounts are transferred directly to a project or converted into in-kind contributions. The HelpKidz Coin provides much-needed financial assistance, food, clothing, Furnishings or washing machines. The two percent aid benefits children throughout Europe. It is a safe investment in the future of these children because their lives are improved. At the same time, each HelpKidz Coin buyer receives a three percent increase in value.
Here is what makes them different from others:
The aid projects are coordinated with several organizations.
They offer strong liquidity for retail cryptocurrencies.
The coin enables easy implementation for different software.
The limited number of coins to 1 billion makes it very secure.
Holders are rewarded with 3% per transaction.
Listed exchanges are currently PancakeSwap and PooCoin
The HelpKidz Coin is currently created in a limited quantity of 1 billion. A 2% share is transferred to a charity wallet when a coin is purchased. Once enough is accumulated, the Euro amounts are put directly into an appropriate project or converted into in-kind contributions. Whether it is food, the purchase of missing clothes, a washing machine, or funds, the HelpKidz Coin offers much-needed support.
HelpKidz Coin Tokenomics
Token name: HelpKidz Coin
Ticker Symbol: HKC
Maximum Eroiy for Sale: 1 Mrd. (Technical limit)
Fundraising Goal: $100.000
Token Distribution
Total token supply - 1.000.000.000
5% Advisors
3% Marketing
10% Founders and Team
2% Charity
65% Liquidity
15% Free sale for Pancake & other exchanges (1% Burn in phase 1)
For more details and information, visit helpkidz-coin.org or follow them on Twitter @HelpkidzCoin and Instagram @HelpkidzCoin
About HelpKidz Coin:
HelpKidz Coin is building a growing community through decentralized economies. Fundamental projects and developer solutions for children are financially supported and advanced.
