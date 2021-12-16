The Effective Presenter, Now Available on Amazon
Gain confidence and realize your fullest potential!”USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Effective Presenter has been methodically designed to be the most practical and effective professional speaking resource available. The lessons and insights contained within have been utilized worldwide to date by interns and industry leaders alike in the corporate realm. Author, Ryan J. Warriner, has compiled vast amounts of data, research, and over a decade of professional presentation experience and meticulously infused it into book form. It has been referred to as “the playbook for successful presentations” full stop. Centering around a proprietary presentation framework, Warriner’s book outlines the complete formula, step by step, to prepare, design, and deliver an effective professional presentation. This framework has been proven to ensure the presenter is prepared and has afforded themselves the highest probability of success, in any circumstance.
Additionally, this playbook combines information, research, and first-hand experiences to offer unique insights and outline common misconceptions of professional presentations for the professional workplace. It provides a blend of practical skills and advice, to supplement the optimal presentation formula, and build confidence. Whether you’re an experienced presenter looking to level up your impact, or an intern preparing for their first professional presentation, The Effective Presenter is here to help.
Ryan J. Warriner is a Professor of Communication, as well as the Director and Executive Coach of Professional Presentation Services. With over a decade of professional communication experience and expertise, he has mastered the science of optimum communication, strategic direction planning, and powerfully effective presentations.
