HOFA Gallery’s new cryptocurrency Artem Coin launches at $45 million before IDO and CEX listing

Queen of The Moment, Adam Martinakis, 2021, available on HOFA.io the new NFT platform using Artem Coin (ARTM)

Fine art gallery becomes first to launch a native token designed to support investment in art & NFTs

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOFA Gallery today announces the successful completion of fundraising rounds for its governance token, Artem Coin (exchange symbol ARTM), which will support art and NFT curation by collectors and enable them to work cross-chain on multiple platforms.

The three rounds raised a total of $4.75 million (seed round at $700,000 and private round at $3.75 million and a marketing round of $300,000), with Artem’s valuation set at $45 million for the public sale.

The IDO will launch on 28 December; the coin will list at the price of $0.045 and $900,000 will be offered to the public on launchpads Cardstarter, Animoca Brands, Infinity Pad and Kaizen Finance. Artem will issue one billion coins in total.

Participating investors included - Animoca Brands, Morningstar Ventures, Genblock Capital, LD Capital, Spark Digital, Shima Capital, Skyvision, ZBS Capital and Double Peak.

The successful venture capital round shows the confidence professional investors have in this pairing of art and cryptocurrency technology.

Artem Coin Co-Founder and CEO Elio D’Anna explains “What has attracted these leading investors to Artem Coin is the rapid growth of the HOFA art, luxury (HOL) and NFT platforms (HOFA.io & Kreation.io). What’s more, the possibilities of expansion to third-party platforms and the paring of the token with leading NFT and entertainment communities such as Animoca Brands.”

Offering Artem on centralised exchanges by January 2022 will raise liquidity and accelerate the circulation of the new token, offering a unique model for consensus participation by stakeholders, one which offers investors a chance to make decisions directly on the treasury investments.

Ownership of Artem will also grant access to exclusive curated drops and exhibitions, and when staked, allow purchasers to enter the ‘HOFA/DAO’ - with voting rights on monthly curations set to launch new emerging artists collabs, monumental work placements, as well as, international exhibitions. Furthermore, by staking Artem directly on HOFA.io & Kreation.io users will receive monthly rewards as NFT drops, directly to their wallets by some of the world's most collectible artists and entertainers.

Yat Siu, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Animoca Brands comments “We are very proud to support the HOFA Gallery, which is the first art gallery to provide on-Benefits to collectors, patrons, and artists. HOFA and Artem Coin are not only innovating in the field of fine arts but also demonstrating how tokenization is able to benefit varied sectors and industries.”

Danilo, Chief Investment Officer of Morningstar Ventures adds “We are thrilled to be working with the HOFA gallery, and bringing exciting artists and NFT collections to the market. The fine arts ecosystem is yet to fully embrace the benefits of blockchain technology and the Artem Coin is a great example of what lies ahead in this field.”

HOFA Gallery launches Artem Coin (ARTM) on 28 December 2021 at 3pm (UTC), the IDO will take place via launchpads

Cardstarter, Animoca Brands, Infinity Pad & Kaizen Finance

CEX listing in January 2022



