President of Uzbekistan to visit the Republic of Korea

UZBEKISTAN, December 15 - President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit South Korea on December 16-18 at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Korea Moon-Jae-in.

Meetings and negotiations at the highest level will be held in Seoul, during which ways to further strengthen friendship and special strategic partnership, expansion of multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Korea will be considered.

The main attention will be paid to the promotion of practical interaction programs and projects, primarily in a green economy, digitalization, innovation and high technologies, education, healthcare and other priority areas.

The President of Uzbekistan will also meet with the leadership of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, representatives of major Korean companies and banking-financial institutions.

It is planned to sign a solid package of bilateral documents.

Source: UzA

