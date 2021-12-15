UZBEKISTAN, December 15 - IT Park resident "UZCARD" together with the GC "Innotech" are launching a free project for the training of IT engineers

On December 14, 2021, a resident of IT Park "UZCARD", a republic-wide processing center of the Republic of Uzbekistan, together with GC "Innotech", a leading supplier of high-tech solutions for digitalization of the banking industry, with the support of IT Park Uzbekistan, are ready to announce the start of accepting applications for a unique free educational IT course: "DevOps, OpenShift and how to live with it in fintech", which starts on February 1, 2022.

The project is designed to improve the professional level of CI/CD engineers and DevOps specialists. The course can also be useful for system administrators who want to try themselves in the role of CI/CD engineer.

The event is being implemented within the framework of an agreement signed by the two companies in September 2021 on cooperation in the implementation of projects for the development of innovative technologies of the digital economy. The educational program, formed by the leading specialists of the companies, is thought out taking into account the latest trends and requirements of the modern payment business.

25 project participants will be selected based on the results of passing a special test for engineering knowledge. Over the course of four weeks, they will be trained in the following modules: introduction to microservice architecture, clouds, Docker and k8s, the basics of OpenShift, CI/CD in TeamCity and TeamCity Kotlin DSL, monitoring, observability.

In addition, students will have the opportunity to independently implement a practical project on setting up a CI/CD for automatic application deployment in OpenShift. The classes will be conducted by leading engineers of companies who are ready to share not only theoretical knowledge, but also to demonstrate life hacks developed over many years of professional development.

The deep theoretical part of the educational program, consisting of eight training webinars, will be supported by practical assignments. The classes themselves will be held at the site of the UZCARD corporate accelerator. Based on the results of the training, the best graduates will receive a unique opportunity for internships and employment both in the companies organizing the course and in other international partner companies.

Applications will be accepted until January 16, 2022. Each developer can try his hand and take a special test at the link - http://https: //devops.uzcard.uz/ to be among the 25 participants of the course "DevOps, OpenShift and how to live with it in fintech".

“It is of particular value for us to implement such a unique project together with the UZCARD company. We know that Uzbekistan has very talented young people who need to be given the opportunity to prove themselves. Our leading engineers have developed a complete educational program that takes into account all the modern requirements of digital business. We expect that the courses will help young DevOps and OpenShift specialists improve their knowledge in these areas," said Igor Kalganov, General Director of Innotech Group.

“Joint work with the Innotech Group of Companies allows us to exchange the best industry practices and the gained experience. Young IT engineers in our country have a great interest in international educational programs. We are confident that this project will serve as an excellent support for industry professionals who want to constantly improve their professional skills. Thanks to talented, experienced trainers and a well-developed educational program, students will be able to improve their professional training in order to become even more competitive in the IT market,” said Farrukh Ziyayev, General Director of Uzcard.

GC "Innotech" is a modern high-tech fast-growing company that has been developing innovative solutions for digitalization of the banking industry since 2020. The “Innotech” Group of Companies cooperates with the largest banking organizations in Russia, and is also actively building partnerships in the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia. Detailed information about the company can be found on the official website.

