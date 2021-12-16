Fakesburster Disrupts The Anti-Counterfeiting Industry With Its Product Authenticity Check Api For Businesses

The product authentication and identification platform has released its official opensource Api for businesses and developers

Fakesburster keeps end users safe from counterfeit products, keeps companies safe from lawsuits, and keeps the economy safe from the theft of billions of dollars that arises from counterfeits.” — Royalty Busayo Isaac (Founder Of Fakesburster)

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fakesburster has developed a product identification and authentication software that might usher in the future where fake products are unheard of and the consumers can buy safely without any doubt over authenticity. Fakesburster is a powerful and accurate product recognition, detection and protection platform that enables businesses to fight counterfeit, theft and shoplifting with just one click.

Fakesburster which uses an advanced serialization model is enabling brands, retailers and even consumers detect the authenticity of their products as well as provide consumers with accurate information on purchased products. The platform provides access to check precise products information such as product serial, brand, cvv and QR codes and also be able to report counterfeits immediately to brands, if product information cannot be authenticated on the platform.

Brands, retailers, law enforcement agencies, IP agencies and developers will have the ability to use Fakesburster product authentication API to optimize their business processes and improve security and transparency along the supply chain while protecting themselves from counterfeiting and theft.