Solid Flow Rate Valve Control Market is set to Garner Staggering Revenues by 2030 - TMR

ALBANY, NEW YORK, US, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global solid flow rate valve control market. In terms of revenue, the global solid flow rate valve control market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global solid flow rate valve control market.

The global solid flow rate valve control market is broadly affected by several factors, including increase in the demand from building & construction sector and rise in usage in the chemical sector. Thus, increasing applications of solid flow rate valve control in different sectors are propelling the global market for solid flow rate valve control.

Solid Flow Rate Valve Control Market: Dynamics

The solid flow rate valve control plays a vital role in several solid bulk material handling industries such as chemical, food & beverages, and water & waste water treatment, as it is used to reroute powders, pellets, and granular bulk materials from one source to multiple destinations (or reverse), as part of a dilute or dense phase pneumatic conveying system.

In terms of end-use Industry, the global solid flow rate valve control market can be segmented into food & beverages, additive manufacturing, chemical, building & construction, water & wastewater treatment, animal feed, and others. The chemical segment dominated the global solid flow rate valve control market in 2019. The chemical segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period. Rise in demand for various chemicals, such as nitric acid, sulfuric acid, soda ash and specialty chemicals, and petrochemicals, from various industries, such as plastics, pharmaceuticals water treatment, agricultural fertilizers, herbicides, and insecticides, is attracting investment in the chemical sector. This, in turn, is estimated to drive the solid flow rate valve control market during the forecast period.

Solid Flow Rate Valve Control Market: Prominent Regions

The solid flow rate valve control market in Southeast Asia is expected to be expand during the forecast period, owing to the presence of rapidly expanding end-use industries, technological advancements, and increasing presence of major players in the region. Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand are lucrative markets for solid flow rate valve control in Southeast Asia, due to significant investment in chemical and construction & infrastructure industries in these countries.

The solid flow rate valve control market in Southeast Asia is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Rise in population; presence of emerging economies; and rise in the rate of adoption of mass flow controllers across different end-use industries, such as additive manufacturing, pharmaceutical, wastewater treatment, and chemicals, are key factors that are expected to boost the solid flow rate valve control market during the forecast period.

Solid Flow Rate Valve Control Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the solid flow rate valve control market are Polimak Grup Endüstriyel Üretim San. A.?., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Schenck Process India Private Ltd, Salina Vortex Corporation, Coperion GmbH, WAMGROUP S.p.A., DMN-WESTINGHOUSE, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Palamatic Process, TBMA, and XP Power.

