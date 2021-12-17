Tomato Ketchup Market Outlook 2030

Tomato Ketchup Market to cross US$ 24.6 Bn by 2030

ALBANY, NEW YORK, US, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study published by Transparency Market Research on the tomato ketchup market includes Qatar industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030.

Revenue generated from the Qatar tomato ketchup market was valued at US$ 14.1 Bn in 2020, which is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 5.7%, to cross US$ 24.6 Bn by 2030.

Normal/regular tomato ketchup continues to dominate the product type segment of the Qatar tomato ketchup market with a prominent market share in 2020 due to increasing consumption of tomato ketchup in quick service restaurants, cafes, and households.

The 5 kg packaged size tomato ketchup is acquiring significant market share in 2020 in Qatar. The key contributing factor is higher demand for 5 kg packaging across the foodservice industry in the country.

Natural Becoming New Normal in Qatar Tomato Ketchup Market

Consumers may face allergies or side-effects from the consumption of products containing artificial ingredients, and thus, prefer all natural tomato ketchup. As consumers continue to avoid artificial products and choose natural options, manufacturers have started developing natural products that meet consumer requirements. Manufacturers are significantly invested toward enhancement of portfolio with more natural offerings

Growth of Modern Retailing in Qatar Creating Opportunities for Key Brands

The high growth of the retail sector of Qatar over the past decade is the key reason driving the tomato ketchup market in the country. The tomato ketchup market is growing in the region with increased distribution channels such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and online retail. The increased sales of tomato ketchup is being witnessed through eCommerce in the region. The rising construction of malls and hotels in Qatar is one of the major factors fueling the growth of the tomato ketchup market.

