VIDEO: Food Industry Supply Chain in Focus

Dec 16, 2021

Perhaps more than ever before, supply chain is a key topic in food retail. Pandemic-related bottlenecks have led retailers to reassess their supply chains and their engagement strategies with trading partners. FMI Vice President, Industry Relations Doug Baker and Senior Director, Supply Chain & Sustainability Marjorie DePuy discuss some of the supply chain challenges impacting the food industry like port disruptions and labor shortages, their impact on prices at the grocery store, and tips consumers can leverage to save money at the checkout counter.

 

 QUESTION: What advice would you have for a new food supply chain professional on maintaining business continuity during a crisis? 

