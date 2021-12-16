Angelena Bonet's Multi-Award Winning Film CHANGE THE WORLD is screening at the Toronto Indie Filmmakers Festival
Multi-award winning Australian documentary filmmaker, singer-songwriter and humanitarian's film "Change The World" is screening in Toronto, Canada this week.
For women to become empowered, releasing their insecurities and competitiveness is key. I am honoured my film is touching hearts and inspiring others. I am definitely not a survivor, I am a thriver!”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-award winning Australian documentary filmmaker, singer-songwriter and global women's rights ambassador, Angelena Bonet, is an Official Selection at the Toronto Indie Filmmaker Festival in Toronto, Canada. Bonet’s biopic documentary film, which she produced in its entirety, has won more than 250 film festival awards worldwide and is screening online at the film festival from December 17-20. The inspiring film has recently screened in Tokyo and Seoul, New York Tri-State Film Festival and the Roma Short Film Festival in Rome, Italy. She has been the recipient of many awards including the 'Humanitarian Award' at The Jane Austen International Film Festival, the 'Human Spirit Award' at the DOCS Without Borders Film Festival in The Bahamas and 'Best Australian Director' at the Best Directors Awards in London.
— Angelena Bonet
Bonet has also produced a biopic documentary tetralogy feature film series consisting of "Angelena: Change The World", "Angelena: Heart Of The Matter", "Angelena: Light At The End Of The Tunnel" and "Angelena: Warrior Woman" which are now streaming on Vimeo On Demand. A former international model and actress, she has experienced two life changing tragedies, which she has chronicled in her documentaries. Her soulmate and fiancé of three days, Erick Deeby, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in August 2007. He had written and recorded instrumental pieces of music for her between 2005 and 2007. Bonet then wrote the lyrics and melody to his music after his devastating death and during her time of deepest grief. Then on May 26, 2012, she was a victim of a violent attack and was kidnapped and gang-raped but miraculously survived the attempted murder in Melbourne, Australia. Suffering Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as a consequence of the heinous crime, orchestrated by someone that she knew and trusted, she is now ready to share her story. The music she co-wrote with Deeby has become the soundtrack for her films and also won numerous 'Best Original Soundtrack' and 'Best Film Score' awards. She promised him whilst in a coma that she would finish their special project and thirteen years later she has received accolades from every corner of the globe.
Now ready to share her story, Angelena, recently released "Change The World" on YouTube to make it available to everyone for free. She realised that many women and girls who could benefit from her voice and be inspired by her journey may be at a financial disadvantage and wanted to help them. Domestic violence has been hidden for millennia and has risen exponentially since Covid-19 began and many victims are in lockdown with their perpetrators. Angelena hopes to reach those women and give them hope and assure them there is light at the end of the tunnel and they are definitely not alone. No longer can this sickness within our society be hidden and ignored. It’s a time of reckoning and humanity has the opportunity to heal and find a more harmonious way of being. She is honored to be instrumental in creating public awareness by being transparent with her own experiences and thus encouraging other women to stand up and speak out also. True power comes from within and we can choose to be a victim or take responsibility for our own healing and practice forgiveness and self love. She is an example that one can not only survive, but thrive. As a global ambassador for women and girls, Bonet believes that women’s voices need to be heard more than ever and is proud to be a voice for those who cannot speak.
Toronto Indie Filmmakers Festival exists as a result of the minds of a group of filmmakers, producers, and crew members; those who are always looking for new experiences in storytelling and finding answers to the all-important questions of our existence. We have tried to find filmmakers who are always in search of something new. Filmmakers who find new topics to explore and new paths to walk on. Looking at the history of cinema, one can see that this art has been built upon new experiences and if we can be a small candle in this path and help the voices of more independent filmmakers to be heard, then it means that we have succeeded in our job. Toronto Indie Filmmakers Festival is a place for independent, experimental, innovative, and progressive filmmakers to be seen and to be heard.
