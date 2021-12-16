LenderHomePage Wins Top Lending Solution Award, Strengthens Leadership Team
Whether you use a mobile app, website, or Point of Sale (POS) to offer digital mortgage services, our platform consolidates and provides everything under a single roof.”SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Topping off a year of tremendous growth, LenderHomePage announced today that it has been awarded the Top Lending Solution award by Banking CIO Outlook magazine. The company also announced the appointment of Brian Dugan as its newly designated Director of Customer Success. LenderHomePage experienced 40 percent growth over the last two years and is on track to strike the 50% growth mark in 2021. Much of this is owed to the popularity and adoption rate of the company’s latest product, Loanzify POS, the mortgage software that enhances the lending experience for all.
— Rocky Foroutan, CEO
LenderHomePage Awarded 2021’s Top Lending Management Solution Provider by BankingCIO Outlook Magazine
As the winner of 2021’s Top Lending Management Solution Provider Award from BankingCIO Magazine, the magazine featured an article where CEO Rocky Foroutan discusses the journey this pioneering company took to become a leader in the mortgage software industry. This award recognizes loan management systems and mortgage technology companies that have transformed and advanced the financial sector, particularly in the aftermath of the pandemic.
LenderHomePage was also the winner of MPA’s peer-voted 2021 Housing Industry Icon award and Top Mortgage Employer.
Foroutan explains that one of the winning differences of the software company is its focus on delivering a unified and cohesive consumer experience. This approach harnesses the convenience and customization power of technology to influence engagement, increase brand loyalty, and drive the mortgage sale.
“Whether you use a mobile app, website, or Point of Sale (POS) to offer digital mortgage services, our platform consolidates and provides everything under a single roof,” notes Foroutan.
Brian Dugan Joins LenderHomePage Team as Director of Customer Success
The clients’ success and satisfaction has always been a top priority for LenderHomePage, and to that end, bolstering and expanding the Customer Success division with new leadership has been indispensable.
As an advocate for LenderHomePage clients, Brian Dugan will lead the Customer Success team in critical initiatives such as onboarding, coaching, procedure restructuring, and reinforcing the company’s culture of collaboration. Dugan brings over ten years of experience in business leadership and in SaaS, and under his guidance, Dugan will refine internal processes to drive customer engagement, retention, and improve the LenderHomePage client experience. Dugan also draws experience from his time with Disney and the banking industry where he was strategic in formulating customer success policies and optimizing customer lifecycles.
“A large part of our success and strength comes from delighting our customers. Building a team and having leadership that fortifies that promise to our customers is just as vital – it’s who we are,” explains Rocky Foroutan, CEO of LenderHomePage. “ Brian Dugan comes from a wealth of experience and, with his enthusiastic leadership, growth for both the company and our clients will skyrocket.”
Personally, Dugan is a dedicated husband and father to a Maltese furbaby. He enjoys traveling overseas when possible and looks forward to returning to Ireland, London, and Scotland. When not leveling up the LenderHomePage Customer Success team, you’ll find Dugan in the gym, at the slopes, or in his backyard at Disney World.
About LenderHomePage:
Since 2003, LenderHomePage.com is the leading provider of a secure and compliant cloud-based digital mortgage platform that powers lender websites, mobile apps, and mortgage POS solutions. Mortgage lenders of all sizes use LenderHomePage.com's customizable and scalable solutions to enhance borrower experience, streamline the mortgage process, and increase Loan Officer productivity and efficiency.
About BankingCIO Outlook:
BankingCIO Outlook is an online magazine that offers the financial sector comprehensive insight into technological trends, offering guidance in the evolving digital mortgage and fintech landscape.
