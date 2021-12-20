STMicroelectronics Debuted its 3rd Gen of SiC MOSFET With a 650V Device
EINPresswire.com/ -- The market-leading manufacturer of SiC energy MOSFETs, ST has incorporated innovative and cutting-edge design techniques to unlock even more possibilities for SiC's energy-saving potential.
STMicroelectronics has announced their third generation of STPOWER silicon-carbide (SiC) MOSFETs, targeting electric-vehicle (EV) powertrains, as well as other applications in which power density and energy efficiency, and reliability are key requirements.
It is known as SCT040H65G3AG The component typically has a 40mO resistance on-resistance and can handle 30A through its Kelvin source H2PAK-7 packaging. SiC MOSFETs have also an increased voltage rating relative to the size of their die as compared to silicon counterparts, making this technology a great option for EV applications as well as fast-charging EV infrastructures. SiC 650V MOSFET SiC 700V MOSFET initially was designed for testing with only limited samples being made available.
Third-generation transistors will be available in packages that include STPAK, H2PAK-7L, HiP247-4L, and HU3PAK as a single die, and also in the AcePack range comprising power modules. The packages come with a variety of design features, such as specifically designed cooling tabs that facilitate connection to base plates and heat spreaders for EV applications.
As per the statement of the company, it has finished the qualification of the third generation SiC technology platform and anticipates bringing the majority of its product derivatives to maturity commercially at the end of 2021.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics is a well-known semiconductor business across the world. They specialize in the development of semiconductor solutions for a wide range of microelectronics applications. STMicroelectronics has unique silicon and system knowledge, a robust production capability, a diverse IP portfolio, and strong strategic partnerships. STMicroelectronics has been a pioneer in System-on-Chip (SoC) technology as a result of these benefits, and its products are helping to realize today's convergence trends.
From easybom - The original intention of Easybom was to provide electronic components worldwide. The site collects an extensive database including price lists of thousands of electronic component manufacturers. Its advanced big data technology makes it easy to find the latest product information and price lists. People can even easily search for products in their area or find suppliers who only focus on a certain part or brand. Easybom can help people find the right solution, whether it is the need to buy a large number of components or individual parts.
Media Team
STMicroelectronics has announced their third generation of STPOWER silicon-carbide (SiC) MOSFETs, targeting electric-vehicle (EV) powertrains, as well as other applications in which power density and energy efficiency, and reliability are key requirements.
It is known as SCT040H65G3AG The component typically has a 40mO resistance on-resistance and can handle 30A through its Kelvin source H2PAK-7 packaging. SiC MOSFETs have also an increased voltage rating relative to the size of their die as compared to silicon counterparts, making this technology a great option for EV applications as well as fast-charging EV infrastructures. SiC 650V MOSFET SiC 700V MOSFET initially was designed for testing with only limited samples being made available.
Third-generation transistors will be available in packages that include STPAK, H2PAK-7L, HiP247-4L, and HU3PAK as a single die, and also in the AcePack range comprising power modules. The packages come with a variety of design features, such as specifically designed cooling tabs that facilitate connection to base plates and heat spreaders for EV applications.
As per the statement of the company, it has finished the qualification of the third generation SiC technology platform and anticipates bringing the majority of its product derivatives to maturity commercially at the end of 2021.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics is a well-known semiconductor business across the world. They specialize in the development of semiconductor solutions for a wide range of microelectronics applications. STMicroelectronics has unique silicon and system knowledge, a robust production capability, a diverse IP portfolio, and strong strategic partnerships. STMicroelectronics has been a pioneer in System-on-Chip (SoC) technology as a result of these benefits, and its products are helping to realize today's convergence trends.
From easybom - The original intention of Easybom was to provide electronic components worldwide. The site collects an extensive database including price lists of thousands of electronic component manufacturers. Its advanced big data technology makes it easy to find the latest product information and price lists. People can even easily search for products in their area or find suppliers who only focus on a certain part or brand. Easybom can help people find the right solution, whether it is the need to buy a large number of components or individual parts.
Media Team
EASYBOM, INC.
+1 718-737-2822
info@easybom.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn