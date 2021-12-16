Maine Milk Commission Meeting
MAINE, December 23 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Date: December 23, 2021
Start Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Deering Building, Room 106, Augusta, Maine
Meeting description/purpose:
For further information, contact:
Name: Julie-Marie Bickford
Phone: 207-287-7521