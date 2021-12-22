Mbanq and CrowdPoint Technologies Leverage Blockchain Innovation for New Digital Banking Platform
Fintech banking combines blockchain and e-commerce across multiple industry sectors to create seamless financial services for SMEs and customers.
Mbanq is delighted to work with CrowdPoint to connect blockchain-based marketplaces across a wide range of industry sectors to traditional financial services with smooth regulatory oversight.”SAN FRANCISCO, USA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrowdPoint Technologies, the meta-fintech visionary building blockchain-based platforms, today announces its partnership with Mbanq, the Silicon Valley-based Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider and technology innovator, to create a new digital banking fintech.
The platform will combine traditional finance, accounts, payment cards, and international payment rails with its leading-edge innovation in blockchain technology. It will leverage CrowdPoint's existing Blockchain Ecosystem Exchange (BEX).
BEX is an assembly of meta-fintech exchanges powered by a disruptive blockchain enabling e-commerce retailers and commodities traders to develop digital apps and reach rapid growth through predictive customer relationship management (CRM) models. A key advantage of BEX is its adaptability for use across any industry sector.
CrowdPoint safeguards users with the latest security technology - a decentralized ID powered by the blockchain. This identity and asset management solution bridges the gap between the physical and digital worlds by connecting a user's identity to an integrated wallet with total security and privacy. It is an ideal solution for the Web 3.0 revolution.
CrowdPoint’s platforms will be enhanced by Mbanq's digital banking technology and regulatory and compliance solutions, which will provide a seamless path to the world of traditional finance.
Eraj Akhtar, Chief Futures Officer at CrowdPoint, says, "Mbanq's digital banking technology and regulatory expertise makes it a perfect partner for us. This opportunity to develop new fintech and e-commerce solutions further helps our mission to connect people with their world better. For a metaverse to exist, first, there needs to be a metaeconomy. We do that at CrowdPoint by linking hearts and wallets. These two elements of life make the core of our identity and, therein, drive household decision-making."
Lars Rottweiler, Chief Technology Officer, Mbanq, says, "CrowdPoint Technologies has created a revolutionary approach to decentralized e-commerce for entrepreneurs, SMEs and their customers. Its blockchain and Web 3.0 innovation are creating a decentralized version of the virtual world with enhanced identity protection and the potential to transform the face of e-commerce and digital finance.
“Mbanq is delighted to work with CrowdPoint to connect blockchain-based marketplaces across a wide range of industry sectors to traditional financial services with smooth regulatory oversight.”
Mbanq is a world-leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Credit Union-as-a-Service (CUaaS) provider and technology innovator. It provides a complete digital banking and financial services ecosystem that includes financial technology, legislative, anti-money laundering and risk management support, and customer-facing digital banking apps. www.mbanq.com
CrowdPoint is a digital platform provider enabling a more human internet through its Web3 fintech solutions. Its Blockchain Ecosystem is changing how people seamlessly connect to the future metaeconomy. www.crowdpointtech.com
