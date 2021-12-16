Kebaili Announces the Design Completion of its Microfluidics Based Wearable
LadyBug Platform is a novel microsystem used in a smart medical wearable transdermal drug delivery system with applications in nicotine replacement therapyIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kebaili Corporation announced today the design completion of its innovative and proprietary Micro-Electro-Mechanical-Systems (MEMS) and microfluidics based LadyBug Platform that is used in its next-generation smart medical wearable transdermal drug delivery system. The first target application is on demand and precise transdermal nicotine delivery for smoking cessation. LadyBug Platform is a disruptive technology in the field of nicotine replacement therapy, because it eliminates many of the limitations and side effects in existing nicotine replacement therapy products such as nicotine patch, nicotine lozenge and nicotine gum.
The nicotine patch is a transdermal drug delivery system, where the patch is applied to the skin and nicotine is delivered at a constant rate up to 24 hours. The biggest challenge is the nicotine penetration rate, which depends on age, race, skin condition, temperature and site of application. Also, users can only stop the nicotine delivery by removing the patch, which is neither practical nor economical.
Kebaili Corporation smart medical wearable transdermal nicotine delivery system offers its users total control on how much, when and how often nicotine is delivered, and that data is optionally sent via Bluetooth to a smartphone or a computer for smoking cessation progress monitoring and management.
Kebaili Corporation plans on offering its smart medical wearable transdermal drug delivery system with other active pharmaceutical ingredients and with virtually no limitations compared to transdermal drug delivery patches, because there are only a limited number of drugs that can be used with transdermal patches.
About Kebaili Corporation
Kebaili Corporation is a high technology company located in the Irvine area of Southern California. Kebaili focuses on the development, design and fabrication of innovative and state-of-the-art microsystems based on proprietary and in-house developed microfabrication processes in Micro-Electro-Mechanical-Systems (MEMS), Nano-Electro-Mechanical-Systems (NEMS), microfluidics and nanotechnology.
Kebaili designs, manufactures, and markets a full line of instruments based on its microsystems technologies. These instruments are used in industrial, medical, automotive, aerospace, military and consumer applications.
Mo Kebaili
Kebaili Corporation
+1 949-494-5892
info@kebaili.com