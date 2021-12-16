Jacksonville's Bold City Heating & Air Now Offering $50 Off Any Repair Over $350

Jacksonville's industry leader in heating and air has a special deal just in time for the holidays.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There's an adage that says, "It's better to give than to receive." In line with the giving season, representatives with Bold City Heating & Air announced today that it is now giving $50 off any repair over $350.

"We really appreciate our customers, so we are always looking for ways to show our appreciation by our actions, and this is one way that we are showing it," said Mirza Pilakovic, President of Bold City Heating & Air.

Regarding the $50 off any repair over $350, Pilakovic explained that Bold City Heating & Air's NATE-certified technicians accurately evaluate all brands, models, and types of heating & cooling equipment and follow-up with a cost-effective strategy.

Anyone interested in taking advantage of this one-of-a-kind deal can call Bold City Heating & Air at (904) 513-3158 to schedule an appointment.

"This deal is limited to one coupon per household," Pilakovic said. "The purchase/service must be rendered during regular business hours – Monday through Friday.

As to why anyone should give this offer a try, Pilakovic pointed out that after five years as a premier local HVAC dealer, Bold City Heating & Air has streamlined its resources to reduce response and turnaround time.

In addition, the company has organized its resources to optimize convenience, affordability, and return for its customers' investment.

For more information, please visit boldcityac.com/about-us and https://boldcityac.com/blog/ .

About Bold City Heating & Air

Bold City Heating & Air is a family-owned, state-certified heating and air conditioning company located in Jacksonville, Florida. Our family has been in the HVAC service industry, in our hometown of Jacksonville, for two generations. What started as a one-truck operation and a vision to provide our community with quality and affordable heating and cooling services has grown into a full-team of HVAC experts with the same values and goals.

8400 Baymeadows Way #1

Jacksonville, FL 32256

United States